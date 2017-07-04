Win a luxury Boursin hamper

We’ve teamed up with Boursin to be able to offer readers the chance to win a bespoke Evening In Hamper worth over £50.

Packed full of luxury handpicked items, designed to provide you with the ultimate night in; the exclusive gift includes a selection of delicious Boursin and indulgent food items to complement its unique garlic and herb flavour, as well as a The White Company luxury room spray, so you can unwind and create the perfect ambiance for your evening in.

Squeeze every drop of pleasure out of your relaxation moments by treating yourself to irresistible creamy and crumbly Boursin, which has been creating the perfect evening in for the past 50 years. With its mouth-watering texture and fresh burst of garlic and herbs, Boursin is the epitome of indulgence and makes for the most perfect treat to help you unwind after a long day and enjoy those simple moments in life.

Enter by Friday 14 July to be in with a chance of winning this fabulous hamper.

This giveaway is only available to registered users. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway. If you are not a registered then please click here.

Giveaway closes for entry on 14/07/2017