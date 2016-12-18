Candis

Britax BOB REVOLUTION PRO Pushchair

2014_bob_revolutionpro_red_02_2013_72_repro

The REVOLUTION PRO turns the world into a playground as it cruises the streets, gathers speed on the flat and tackles puddles (britax.co.uk). This everyday active stroller is able to cope with any challenge, on any terrain! We’ve one up for grabs worth £480, suitable from six months to three years (17kg). With a lockable front wheel, drum handbrake and adjustable handle, it’s safe so you can enjoy family life in full.

Enter now for your chance to win!

This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.

This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.

This giveaway closes on 31/01/2017

6 Responses to Britax Pushchair

  1. December 18, 2016 at 1:58 pm
    Val says:

    My daughter would it easier to push my grandson in this

    Reply
  2. December 18, 2016 at 2:24 pm
    Patricia Condy says:

    This would be ideal for my newngrand child due April2017

    Reply
  3. December 18, 2016 at 2:49 pm
    Lynn says:

    Would give this to my friend

    Reply
  4. December 19, 2016 at 1:30 pm
    alison veasey says:

    Ideal for my grandson!

    Reply
  5. December 20, 2016 at 6:41 pm
    Linds says:

    One of my sons support workers had a baby girl in July, this would be perfect for them.

    Reply
  6. December 21, 2016 at 9:02 am
    David Mullen says:

    Just what my daughter would like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please login or register to leave a comment.

Please wait while we process your request.

Do not refresh or close your window at any time.