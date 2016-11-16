WIN A LOVELY SPA BREAK FOR SOMEONE DESERVING!
We’d like to give a huge thanks to our loyal readers, so we’re giving you the chance to nominate someone you think should win this lovely spa break worth £800.
The winner and a guest can escape their daily stresses witha two-night midweek stay
at Champneys. Choose from four locations; Forest Merein Hampshire, Tring in Hertfordshire, Henlow in Bedfordshire or Springs in Leicestershire. Each resort offers sumptuous accommodation, tasty cuisines, blissful treatments and all the latest fitness trends.
What’s included?
- Arrival 2pm, Tour of Champneys and a nutritious welcome drink
- Use of resort facilities including 25 metre swimming pool, gym, sauna, steam room and whirlpool
- Access to up to 20 different exercise classes per day
- One hour of ‘Champneys time’ includes a Head in the Clouds Massage and delicious Champneys Body Wrap *
- Champneys Goody Bag **
- Two night’s accommodation in a standard room
- Healthy buffet breakfast, three course buffet lunch and evening meals
- Complimentary robe hire and flip flops
- Departure 4pm (room 11.00am)
The winner and a guest will each enjoy an hour of spa treatments and receive a goodie bag worth £25. With full access to a range of fitness classes,spa facilities plus a delicious lunch, three-course evening meal and tasty buffet breakfast, you’ll leave feeling rejuvenated and ready to face the world!
If you’re not lucky enough to be selected as a winner then take advantage of Champneys latest offers by signing up to our newsletter www.champneys.com
Send your nomination with brief details of why you think your nominee should win (no more than 100 words) and your contact details to: Sally Evans, Features Assistant, Newhall Publishing Ltd, Hoylake, Wirral, CH47 4BQ by 31 December 2016.
Terms and conditions apply. Prize must be booked and taken within 6 months from the date of issue and is subject to availability. Prize value dependent on location. Not valid Friday or Saturday nights. Guests must be 16 years or over, non-refundable and non-transferable. Travel to the spa is not included. .*Treatments allocated per person cannot be altered.Timings include your consultations and walk to treatment rooms.** Goody bag per person worth £25 include Champneys products only.
I would love if my daughter won this. she was very ill last year and is gradually getting back to her old self. A treat like this would be so amazing.
my wife and myself have just celebrated 50 years of marriige she comes from a family of ten
we had no children but is lved by everyone in the family network because of her caring attitude for young and old and at the age of 77 i would dearly love to give her this chance to enjoy a lovely prize
My mum had a double heart attack a few months ago and is finding it hard to relax and even before this she used to work long and tiring days so she could do with a relaxing break as she has never treated herself.
wow! this would be just fantastic!
Would love for my sister to win this, she is recovering from heart surgery and this would really lift her spirits.
We have had quite a difficult year, my husband has been very ill, we have lost several dear friends this year as well and my daughter has split from her boyfriend of 3 years.
Through all this she has been very supportive of me and I would love her to have this prize as a thank you.
I would so love to win this for my sister. She has had a tough year, her longterm partner recently underwent a major operation and starts 6 weeks of radiotherapy in December. She fits in looking after everyone else around her job; her partner, her grandchildren and our elderly parents and its about time she had some pampering. Thank you, fingers crossed!
Would love to take my lovely mum on this break – she is suffering badly st the moment from rheumotoid arthritis and could do with a pick me up and we could have precious time together
This would be lovely for my friend whose been under a lot of stress as her mum has been recently diagnosed with dementia and has this week had to go into a care home and both her in laws have also moved into sheltered housing as both very poorly. My friend has been run ragged for the last 3 months so this would be a lovely time to enjoy some me time!
I nominate my dad. After losing my mum and a subsequent partner to cancer, he lost his next partner to a tragic accident, he is now caring for his current partner who has parkinsons. At 81 he still loves and lives life to the full and I would love to win this for him.
That would really ease my partner rita’s spondylosis and C.O.P.D. what a surprise it would be!
Just what the Doctor ordered.
I would love to take my Grandaughter she is 16 this xmas and would love me forever hee hee
I have never been on a spa break before and would love to take my daughter who hasn’t been well for a while. It would be fantastic!
Having suffered I’ll health myself over the last year. This would be a fabulous treat for my daughter and myself.
My best friend has just undergone the trauma of moving to a new house and I’m sure she’d love to join on me for such a special treat!
My dear Mum has been diagnosed recently, Raised 9 Children, ( 3 girls, 6 Boys) we have lost 2 Sons/Brothers in 4 years.
Would love to take Mum and me ( No 7, Daughter)
for a great relaxing break, as i care for Mum mostly in between work, I know Mum would love this as would i.
My daughter in law would love this.
A friend of mine has gone through a few very hard years of stress and loss. She has a daughter with special needs and the breakdown of her marriage with a very long drawn out divorce over the last 5 years. She still keeps cheerful and always puts herself last. She would benfit greatly from some relaxation and pampering.
Very nice. It would be so restful. What a treat. Thank you for giving us all the opportunity to win this wonderful prize.x
Oh gosh would I love ❤️ this.
My wife has suffered two years of heart problems,undergoing five procedures.I would love to win this as a treat for her.
Never experienced such a venue and it’s one to cross off my bucket list!
I have never been on a spa break before and would love this treat for my 60th Birthday!
My husband deserves this, as he is always surprising me with weekends away, and treats me very well. And I’d like to surprise him with this. And hope he’d chose to take me!
Pills and hospital appointments would be completely zapped with this!!
My wife Marilyn first heard about Candis magazine this year while sitting having chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer this year at the Beatson cancer centre in Glasgow, she loved the magazine and signed up for a subscription. She had been remarkably brave throughout treatment and her mastectomy and radiotherapy, I think a spa break would be a brilliant way for her to relax
My husband has just been made redundant and this prize would cheer him up.
I would love to win this for my daughter as she is 30 in March and it would make a fantastic gift.
If only we could all win this prize there would be a lot more healthier and contented people in the world, wouldn’t that be wonderful. If I were to win I would treat someone I love to be with me, thank you.
Nominate my daughter and my granddaughter. Daughter has had a terrible time on the work front and my granddaughter has just made me a great grandmother and the baby has had problems feeding .so this would make a wonderful calming treat for them both
Would love a Mum & Daughter time!! x
This would be a fantastic treat for my wife and her friend Clare who have just retired from being beaver scout leaders after 20 years. ( not bad as they were only supposed to behelping out while their sons were beavers
My daughter-in-law deserves a break like this,
I am sure she would really appreciate it
A really super offer
I would love to give this gift to my two daughters. They’re a source of joy to me and so caring too. They’ve helped me through a couple of nasty illnesses in recent years and been wonderful parents to their own children
I would like to nominate my daughter. She has 3 young boys and everything she does is for them. I would love for her to have some special treats and some time to relax. What an amazing prize this is!!!
I would love to win this for my daughter Lisa she drives all over the country with her work and some days does an 11 hour day which stresses her out, and a relaxing break like this would be lovely for her.
I would love to take my best friend away on this to celebrate my 60th Birthday.
I would like to nominate my wife, Norma, who will be 70 on Chrismas eve and this would make a wonderfull present for her. She has supported me and the family for nearly 50 years
I would like to nominate my husband, he works so hard, never indulges himself in pampering and would do him the world of good to relax and chill out.
An introduction into a different and relaxing world.
This lady is 81,a very good friend, is on benefits and would greatly appreciate this break.
I nominate my very good friend Valerie Richardson, 81 on benefits, always helping others and really deserves to win this break.
This would be good to help my wife deal with the aches and pains of life.
I would love to win this for my daughter Donna who has just been given the all clear from cancer she has had a rough time and has kept a home and four children going and this would do her the world of good and a great blessing
I would love to win this for my mum. She recently has a fall at home and broke her wrist and ankle. She’s never been pampered, she’s always too busy running around and keeping busy; she feels thoroughly fed up not being able to do anything. This would be a welcome rest for her.
Would love for my daughter, who usually pampers others, to have this. She has fought hard to get back to work after 2 years of near constant pain and tiredness.
I would nominate my friend of over 30 years she has raised 4 children and also 3 grandchildren on her own, she herself has m.s , she still finds time to help anyone in need. Now her eldest daughter has been diagnosed with an illness, I would love for her and her daughter to have a bit of pamper time together.
I would like to nominate my daughter who works really hard looking after people with mental health problems. She has had quite a difficult year herself and it would be lovely to see her being pampered and able to relax.
A lovely treat and a great way to end the year!
Wow what a fab. break! much! needed after long illness!!!
I would love to win this for my best friend, her husband has been seriously ill, her daughter got married earlier this year and she has been through such a lot of stress she really deserves a bit of pampering for herself.
I would love this for my daughter, who has a disabled 7 year old son, she is often up late in the night, to test his blood sugars as he is also type 1 diabetic. She would find the spa break relaxing, which she needs to do more often (relax). She tries so hard to just get on with life, but it is very difficult for her with such a disabled child.
Thanks
I am my husband’s carer and he has dementia plus diabetes and has had a stroke and a seizure. A break would be most welcome.
So many very worthy winners of this prize, I wanted to nominate my daughter and my mum to say I love them very much & so happy they are such great friends. Life’s twists & turns means they live fairly near to each other so as I’m so far away it gives me so much so much peace of mind. So I’ll pinch this chance to say love u both very much. Wishing who ever wins this lovely prize a wonderful time. After reading your posts the prize is very well deserved.
Definitely in need of this for me n hubby don’t get much time on our own
I nominate my Daughter -in-law who is such a hard worker and good wife and Mother
The word “relax” is not in my husband’s vocabulary..he never stops & he needs to. I would love to win this spa break & surprise him as he works so hard all the time…he would have no choice but to stop & relax which would do him the world of good…I I wouldn’t mind it either 😉
I would love to take my mum. She was seventy this year and i had hoped to take her as a present she hasnt been well over the years having numerous health problems and operations, money has been tight for us so we havent got round to it yet.would just like to thank my mum for being amazing.
I NOMINATE MYSON AND DAUGHTER-IN-LW, AS THEY HAVE WORKED SO HARD TO ENSURE THEIR FAMILY ARE LOVED AND HEALTHY.
My daughter suffers from Vaso Depressor Syncope which means she has blackouts without any warning.
She is married and has a six year old little boy who if his daddy is at work and his mummy collapses rings me and his Gramps (my husband) to get to them asap.
The stress my daughter feels could do with a relaxing pampering.
Wold love to take my daughter in law away on this, she has had surgery following a cancer diagnosis, with a further operation due early next year, she has now also been diagnosed with a small tumour on her pituitary gland, she also has 4 young children. She really needs a bit of pampering.
I would like to nominate my twin sister Lorraine, she bought a very old house earlier this year & has spent the last 9 months improving & decorating it, she works so hard, I think she deserves some tlc & relaxation.
This prize looks amazing!
I would love for my Mum to win this prize. She will be 84 in January and has always put everyone before herself. She is the best Mum in the world and deserves to be pampered for a change.
My dear friend Heidi, is just recovering from stage 4 breast cancer. She has undergone a mastectomy and an intense programme of both chemo and radiotheraphy for most of this year. Heidi’s hair, eyebrows, nails and toe nails fell out and are growning back slowly but her skin and nails are very dry. She really could do with some extra special treatment for a special lady. It would make her year and certainly put a twinkle back in her eyes!
I think my daughter Marie, should get this break she is a mother of 3 and a foster mum. She is currently trying to adopt a little 2 year old, with difficulties. She spends all her time either at hospital visits or therapy of some kind, with the baby. Her eldest daughter has Crone’s. She is constantly tired and stressed but never ceases to care for the children.
A break like this would make such a difference to her.
Good luck to whoever wins.
I would love to win this break to give my daughter a well earned mini break. She has not had a holiday for 3 years and works very hard just to make ends meet
I would like to nominate my daughter, who has been battling mental health problems for the past 11 years. A bit of pampering would boost her self esteem and make her feel better about herself. She is such a loving, caring daughter and has always been there for me. Now it is time to give her something back.
I would love my wife to win this she is my eyes and ears a hlp me out with my daily living as I am disable as well as deafblind she is my world
I would love a chance to win this. I have osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia and am never pain free so this would be a real treat for me and my daughter who works very hard with special needs children and has joint problems herself.
This would be the most wonderful way to relax. My partner and I have never experienced this sort of break before, with stressful our jobs and stressful lives, this would be the ultimate chill out weekend ever.
My Mum is 90 and I would love to make this a Truly Special Day for her. She has been through so much and I would love to spend with her: ‘A Day to Rembember’. I love her so much 🙂 x
A Day to remember for A Very Special Lady!
I nominate myself as I have just completed exams to be a conveyancer and I need some me time
I nominate my husband because he always be very supportive so I could go on with my studies. He is my hero that whenever I need to meet a deadline, he will handle the housework well.
My wife deserves this break working her fingers to the bone at the local school ,always putting on a smiley face for the children.She should have retired a year ago but enjoys the ambience so much she is still working
I nominate my Daughter, we lost my youngest daughter, her sister 15 years ago, and she was my rock and still is. She really misses having a sibling to share these kind of things with so we like doing them together as its a nice way to remember Laura as we spend the time reflecting on her and time together.
My dear friend has gone through so much with having breast cancer. She is now recovered and i would love to treat her.
husband
My husband was diagnosed with C.I.D.P. (Chronic Inflammatory Demilineating Polyneuropathy ) at the end of July 2013. It was quite a shock, because as we are both Dance Teachers, Alan was not able to dance for eleven weeks. He has had treatment at hospital twice a year since and is also on nine tablets a day, so is doing very well considering the Specialist, when he saw him eighteen months ago said,”oh good, you are not in a wheelchair yet then” Alan is sixty eight years old and has worked very hard all his life.
During the last 10 years, one of my dearest friends was the main carer in the final stages of both her parents’ lives. Again she is her husband’s carer 24/7 with hardly any respite. He is now wheelchair bound and practically blind. I would love for her to have a real treat as she deserves it. She never complains as she is such a selfless person. I really hope she can be considered for this prize.
My daughter is a single parent of three and also has a very demanding job. When the mortgage is paid there is never quite enough left over so not surprisingly there are times when she gets a bit down and a wonderful treat like this would be just the lift she needs.
My friend has been a carer for her parents both with dementia and other medical problems. This year she has lost her mother and has had to admit her father to a home as she was unable to cope at home.
My friend has been faithfully visiting her sister-in-law in hospital for the last six weeks, every day and every other day having to travel out by public transport from Walton to Maghull to pick up the sister of the inpatient to take her on these visits also.Previous to this she was visiting them both every week to do shopping etc.Now the sister-in-law has passed away she will continue visiting and taking out the remaining sister-in-law. She would greatly benefit from this treat as she was absolutely exhausted. I wouls also like another friend to take my place should I win because she has also visited and helped sometimes with transport.
I would love this for my sister who is recovering from cancer. They can’t operate only hit the spot with chemo and radio therapy. We are hoping she gets another month of good news this month?
My son has Asperger syndrome and has other disabilities that has caused him a lot of stress and anxiety throughout his 25 years. Despite that he is a wonderful son and with a little support he manages to hold down a full time job. He works very hard and gives 150% and is very dedicated and motivated. I would love him to receive a well deserved special relaxing treat
My friend works as a Macmillan Nurse as well as looking after her mum who is 92, and helped nurse her Dad through a terminal illness. She also helps run a brownie group and helps lots of other kids in various ways.
It would keep her going if she had the chance to relax and be pampered herself for a little while.
This would be a fantastic opportunity to thank my Best Friend Denise because she is always there for not just me but all the people she meets. She as a heart of gold and would give her last money, food in fact anything at all. And while she is doing all this she also suffers with a number of quite sereve ailments. She is a Deputy Manager of a Nursing home so works very hard too, all the staff and residents love her as do i. She is the sister I never had, she is my support and she deserves to be pampered for once.
Thank you Candis for this amazing prize.. Good luck everyone and A Merry Christmas to you all.
My friend Julie who works extremely hard she has a son with downs,Jules has not had a holiday for a long time this year she went to take her son and daughter in law away who also has disabilities, she never complains and is selfless in helping others. If anyone deserves this Julie does.
I have recently been diagnosed with early Alzheimers Dementia so could do with a bit of TLC
My sister has been the most dedicated carer to my brother in law who had a stroke 2yrs ago. She would love this spa break as it is her birthday Jan 2017 – the perfect present for her
We have had a mad few weeks and would love a relaxing break. My husband is 80 next year and it would be a great relaxing event for us both
My husband will be 80 next year and this would be a lovely relaxing break for him. We have had a mad few months lately and just need to get away
I would love to nominate my carer and new boyfriend, Kevin as he has done a lot for me this year and he has made my life so much happier and jollier. He is suffering with arthritis so this would be a special massaging treat to make him feel better. He made me and my daughter feel so much better since we lost my Dad (the last of my relatives) last November. He saved my life and helped me with my disabilities.
I’d really like this for my daughter-in law. For a number of years now she has helped out the local Salvation Army with dishing out Christmas dinners to homeless people. She is not an SA member but does it anyway, and then her family get their meal on Boxing Day.
There are a few people who would deserve this pampering prize, If I were to win I would do a lot of soul searching to pick one of the deserving friends, thank you.
I would like to nominate my mum for this please. Burglary last year took all jewellery and most sentimental processions. Thyroid playing up whole of this year radioactive treatment failed,continue with treatment.dad bowel cancer removed following both radio and chemo still in hospital,also a blockage and kidney stones. Hope next year is better for them
I would love to nominate my very dear friend Sarah. She has, over the years, stuck with me through thick and thin. I could never repay her for all the kindness and support she has shown me and this would be a lovely way for us to spend some quality time together in the most magical of surroundings.
My cousin lost one of her twin sons at only 3 days old, another son age 28 and has spent two years caring for her younger sister who has terminal cancer. Stress has brought on Bells Palsy and at almost 77 years old she would really appreciate this break
My friend of over 40 years has had a really tough time looking after her son with Special Needs. I would lover her to be able to enujoy a little pampering and a well deserved rest at Champneys.
Would be nice.lovely prize.
My closest friend deserves this to say thank you. She supports a friend suffering with cancer (and her husband), looks after an elderly neighbour, has been my rock through an ongoing difficult separation and divorce. She works hard producing excellent dinners at a local primary school and listens to and supports both staff and pupils through all their stress and emotional needs. Quite simply she is fabulous and it’s a privilege to call her my friend. She deserves a pamper.
I would dearly love my sister to benefit from this amazing experience. She is just recovering from a life threatening bout of meningitis. She lost her hair which has only just grown back. Her confidence has really been affected and this would give her the much needed boost that she needs.
I want to show my daughter how much I love her and how much I have appreciated her support over 3 very difficult years of health problems for my husband and me. Quality time together is the most precious gift that I can ever give her and a spa break would be a wonderful way to start the New Year.