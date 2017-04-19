Classic tales

Take a trip down memory lane with this new feature-length adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s most-loved novel Anne of Green Gables. We’ve eight DVD copies up for grabs worth £19.99 each, courtesy of Second Sight. It’s the heart-warming story about an old couple Matthew (Martin Sheen) and Marilla Cuthbert (Sara Botsford) who offer to take in an orphan boy to help on their farm. They are mistakenly sent chatty, redhead Anne Shirley (Ella Ballentine) and reluctantly agree that she can stay – but it’s not long before the feisty Anne turns their lives upside down!

Enter now for your chance to win!

This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.

This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.

This giveaway closes on 31/05/2017