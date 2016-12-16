Win a Cruise for Christmas, With a Mersey Ferries Gift Voucher

The perfect Christmas present or a treat for you; an award-winning experience, the Manchester Ship Canal Cruise gift voucher is ideal for those that love to take in the sights, offering a day out to remember on one of Britain’s grandest canals, with Mersey Ferries. We have one Mersey Ferries gift voucher to giveaway, worth £42!

A six-hour journey between Liverpool and Salford Quays, offers a relaxing day out for friends and family in the North West. Travelling 35-miles of the canal, cruisers can enjoy spectacular scenery and lively commentary along the way – telling the story of how this magnificent waterway shaped the city of Manchester and the North West of England. The cruise sails through historic locks and bridges, which have remained largely unchanged since their construction over 100 years ago, and takes passengers past some of the region’s most stunning architectural and natural sights.

On board, there is a bar selling light snacks and refreshments. Cruisers can choose the direction of travel – start at either Salford Quays or Liverpool. The can be exchanged for a ticket on any scheduled cruise in 2017. For more information please visit www.merseyferries.co.uk/giftvouchers

Please enter by 22 December to be in with a chance of winning.

This giveaway is only available to registered users. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway. If you are not a registered then please click here.

Giveaway closes for entry on 22/12/2016