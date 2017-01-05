For music lovers – Win an Electric Jukebox

Electric Jukebox turns your TV into the ultimate music machine as it comes with over 29 million songs! Simply plug it into your TV, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy all your favourite tunes. You can even use your voice to tell it what you want to play; be it an artist, album, song, or the composer or movement with classical music. The controller is gesture-based; simply point at the screen, click and play. We’ve one Electric Jukebox worth £169 to be won. Fun times lie ahead! For full details visit electricjukebox.com.

Giveaway closes for entry on 13/01/2017