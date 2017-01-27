WIN a delicious English Provender hamper

Tasty chutneys and pickles from English Provender are perfect for adding pizzazz to everyday dishes. Perfectly delicious with everything and made with authentic, natural ingredients, inspire your culinary dishes and create more taste with English Provender.

We’ve a hamper worth £50 up for grabs this week, containing a selection of their finest chutneys and pickles – enter by Friday 3 Feb to be in with a chance of winning this great prize.

This giveaway is only available to registered users. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway. If you are not a registered then please click here.

Giveaway closes for entry on 03/02/2017