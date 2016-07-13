Eye Candy

Choose a pair of statement sunglasses and keep the sun out of your eyes in style.

Sunglasses, £125, Love Moschino at Specsavers, available in black or white

WIN! Treat yourself to a pair of shades from a fabulous selection at Specsavers with a £150 gift voucher.

Enter now for your chance to win!

This giveaway has now closed.

This giveaway closes for entry on 31/08/2016