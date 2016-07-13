Eye Candy
Choose a pair of statement sunglasses and keep the sun out of your eyes in style.
Sunglasses, £125, Love Moschino at Specsavers, available in black or white
WIN! Treat yourself to a pair of shades from a fabulous selection at Specsavers with a £150 gift voucher.
Enter now for your chance to win!
This giveaway has now closed.
This giveaway closes for entry on 31/08/2016
Great prize
Really lovely prize for my holiday.
I have lost my pair of sunglasses recently,would love to win this prize
Perfect as i have to wear sunglasses all the time due to eye condtion.
yes please
how cool is this prize
Great comp
Great prize ,lost my sunglasses recently
would be brill to win these for my hols in September
these are gorgeous
I’d love to win some sunglasses
Great shades
I love the black ones!
Really need these sunglasses to complete my holiday waldrobe
could do with some new sunglasses 🙂
just need the sun
This would be perfect for my holiday
Wow these are gorgeous! Need some new sunnies for the beach.
So very stylish
Cool shades, just need the summer to arrive!
Would look really cool in these!
I’d be as cool as my daughter in these.
Thank you
Excellent shades yes please
Definite eye candy!
Would love some new sunglasses
need some new shades
Gorgeous glasses
Love Moschino Love Specsavers!
I would look a cool rock chick in the black sunglasses
I should’ve gone to Specsavers
Lovely prize to protect my eyes.
all we need now is the sunshine
Great prize hoping to win please
I would love the white ones please
I’m in it to win it!!!
I love the black ones
I hate summer wearin my glasses I’d love to get some prescription ones
I could do with these sunglasses today because “Sun”day is the brightest day of the week.
I’d love to win 🙂
A look for a new me – yes please
good choice of glasses
I would love to have a voucher from Specsavers
Specsavers discovered my brain tumour and no doubt saved my life. For that I will be eternally grateful.
fab prize
should have gone to specsavers because you havent said how to enter hehe
I’m currently a student pilot.
A pair of shades from Specsavers would be immensely helpful, to protect my eyes from the suns glare.
Fingers crossed.
fab prize xx
Love the range at Specsavers
brilliant
Great Prize
fab sunnies
A fabulous prize I would love to win.
I have just given my daughter my sunglasses because she liked them so I need some new ones
Cool Bins
Just in time for summer bring out the sun
I would love these
Love these sunglasses!
Seasonal gold, lovely prize.
Love them!
As much as I would love a pair of nice sunglasses for myself, I accidentally broke a pair of my better half’s good sunglasses a couple of years ago, so would love to win a voucher to get him another decent pair as I still feel guilty!
Perfect if only the sun would join in
Lovely sunglasses x
Wow great giveaway
awesome a good pair of sunglasses is an essential accessory for me
I haven’t had a decent pair of sunnies for years. A new pair would be great
Useful
Very Stylish I could do with a new pair of sun glasses.
I would love to have a pair of these stunning Moschino sun glasses
Perfect
Lovely sunglasses and good ones are essential for protection against the bright sun’s rays during the summer.
Lovely sunglasses
Love these very stylish glasses, be great for our holiday x
Yes please!!
Should’ve gone to Specsavers!
Black ones are great
Fab prize!
Very smart
Need new pair accidently broke my Specsavers ones a few days ago.
love to win these for my holidays.
What a fabulous prize. Would be great to win for my hols x
great prize
Here comes the sun !!
Really need some prescription sunglasses, although mine are very nice, they don’t have prescription lenses and so I can’t wear them when driving, or to read in the sun. These would be great.
Amazing treat to ensure my eyes are treated with the respect they deserve
This would be a lovely treat for my eyes
Would love some new sunglasses for my holiday!
I really like these and definitely need a pair,thanks ,
yes please
I’m in it to win it
Specksavers sunglasses is the wonderful prize.. To win these glasses, would be a lovely surprize. I would wear them from morning to sunrise, helping to keep the suns rays from dangering my eyes…..
Great trendy styles
Wow!
I always need prescription sunglasses and Specsavers always have a great choice, would love new trendy ones. Lovely prize.
Would love a new pair of sunglasses. Thank you for a wonderful giveaway.
Lovely just what I need
Would Love !!
Lovely pair of glasses
yes please
Great Giveaway
would love to win
Love, these sunglasses and have recently lost mine. :0)
wow i love these perfect for my wife :]
great prize
nice giveaway, thanks
LOVE these shades!
Just what I need to take on my up coming holiday to Shanghai
What a perfect 30th Birthday gift.
Great prize
Wow what a prize.
I would feel great walking round Newquay in these! Roll on holiday!
fab prize
Fabulous giveaway, fingers crossed
black ones please
Very stylish
These sunglasses are very glam.
Brillant
Wow,what a fab pair of sunglasses to win
I would love a new pair of sunnies x
fabx
Fab shades.
cool prize!
I wear photochromic lenses which whilst being expensive are worth their weight in gold.
So much better than my budget £5 supermarket shades! This would be the real deal for my eyes and wrinkles!
We very rarely get any nice weather in Cumbria as it’s always raining but when we do get a nice day i love my sun glasses
GREAT GIVEAWAY
cool sunglasses
A definite fashion statement. A great prize to win.
great prize for the holidays
great prize
I could do with a decent pair of shades
I’d love some new sun glasses my daughter sat on mine
Love the white ones.
These sunglasses are a fab prize, for helping to keep the sun from your eyes. Thanking Specsavers, if I win.I would be the one with the big fat grin.!!!!!
Great prize. Fingers crossed.
These sunnies R 4 U and perfect in black or white too !
A new pair of sunglasses would be fab 🙂
Just the right timing for my holidays
Such a truly wonderful prize.
Just the ticket, I sat on my last pair!
Super prize which I would love to win!
wow great prize good luck to all
Wow, I love these
Loving them! Count me in please!
Nice
‘SPECTACULAR’ you can never go wrong with Specsavers!
Fingers crossed here !
Specsavers put other sunglasses in the shade, great prize.
EYE would LOVE to win this fantastic pri -EYES! 😉
Question
Can a Man with one eye see more than a Man with two ?
Answer
The Man with one eye can see two eyes
The Man with two eyes can only see one.
Lovely prize
lovely
gorgeous pair of glasses. Yes please 🙂
Don’t need an eye test to see these are a great prize!
exciting
eye eye
what a lovely prize
I have my eye on the prize
Very smart
Yes please 🙂
wow these are fab
Love these and love specsavers!
great prize
Very trendy
Great looking Glasses
Great prize! Thank you.
Lovely sun-glass. I would love it.
Great for my Autumn holiday.
Nothing better than a pair of good sunglasses.
How lovely! I’ve had my sunglasses so long I think they’ve come back into fashion twice! 🙂
These are such a great design
Great prize
Great prize
nice prize
Love these!
Roll on the good weather!
Love them
gorgeous prize
Great prize
she’s got Betty Davis eyes…
Don’t have any, these look great.
Super duper!!
Very glam! x
Fantastic giveaway
Awesome
Just broken mine…brilliant timing!
Looking good
Kool
Oooh la la