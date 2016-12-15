February wish list

We’ve shopped around to find our favourite products for you to treat yourself or a loved one. Enter now and you could win it all!

The Everything H-Box Indulge with a delicious collection of milk, white and dark chocolates including Fudge Sundae, Eton Mess, Florentine Isabelle and more. hotelchocolat.com, £12.50 Purple Suede Gloves Add some luxury to your outfit with these gloves. mandco.com, £12 Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream Liqueur  This tasty tipple makes the perfect alternative to traditional cream liqueurs – it’s sweet and pink in colour! drinksupermarket.com, £14.89 Goya Black Rose Fragrance Embrace the era of elegance and femininity with this classic floral bouquet. beautybranddevelopment.co.uk, £49.99 Clara Bluebell Saddle Bag We love this super-soft faux-leather bag – it’s ideal for all your daily essentials; purse, phone, keys and make-up! miatui.com, £30 Krug Baumen Ladies Watch Accessorise any outfit with this sleek and stylish wrist watch. The beautiful rose gold metal bracelet and white face is timeless and oh-so pretty. chriselli.com, £179 Marble Heart Chopping Board This gorgeous heart-shaped chopping board made from raw marble is a stunning yet practical gift for foodies. prezzybox.com, £18.95