Candis

For beautiful skin

Revitalise your complexion with Urban Veda’s Soothing range, enriched with harmonising ylang ylang, balancing sandalwood, healing geranium and calming lavender. We’ve a full set up for grabs worth £120. Urban Veda is a multi-award-winning Ayurvedic skincare (boots.com). Naturally formulated to leave skin less vulnerable to the environment, all products are made with clinically proven active ingredients as well as Ayurvedic botanics and have been fully accredited as vegan and cruelty-free by PETA.

Enter now for your chance to win!


9 Responses to For beautiful skin

  1. February 14, 2018 at 10:08 pm
    Lynn B says:

    Excellent prize. I would love this as I am always looking for new things to keep my skin nice.

    Reply
  2. February 15, 2018 at 9:40 am
    Anne says:

    ooooooooo not seen this before, love to give it a go.

    Reply
  3. February 15, 2018 at 3:49 pm
    Lynn S says:

    This sounds a really good product especially as it is vegan and cruelty free.. It would be great to give it a try.

    Reply
  4. February 17, 2018 at 2:16 pm
    Linds says:

    I would love this, my skin needs some hydration after a cold winter.

    Reply
  5. February 17, 2018 at 5:15 pm
    Audrey gibbons says:

    Georgous hope I win this xx

    Reply
  6. February 17, 2018 at 11:08 pm
    claire says:

    the ingredients sound amazing – great packaging too – would love to win these products – a real treat 🙂

    Reply
  7. February 18, 2018 at 12:50 pm
    Gillian says:

    Sounds really good, would love to try it

    Reply
  8. February 22, 2018 at 4:00 pm
    Jan V says:

    Bet it smells delicious too

    Reply
  9. March 2, 2018 at 8:44 pm
    Linda Hunt says:

    Love to win this

    Reply

