Get cooking!

Online kitchenware retailer VonShef has launched a new range of stunning cast ironware pieces available in Antique Black, Sunset Red and Twilight Grey. We’ve three sets to give away worth £50, each comprising of a 4.5l casserole dish and a large skillet with non-stick enamel exteriors. Ideal for slow cooking and grilling, they make perfect additions to any foodie’s kitchen!

Enter now for your chance to win!

This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.

This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.

This giveaway closes on 31/03/2017