Candis

Gift central

Flamingo Gifts has a wide selection of goodies, from designer homeware to socks, bath treats and kitchen accessories. We’ve teamed up with them to give away a £150 gift voucher to spend online at flamingogifts.co.uk. Ideal for Mother’s Day treats – from stunning photo frames to jewellery storage and their own range of scented candles to help mum to relax. She’ll love the exquisite Lolita hand-blown and hand-painted glasses – each one is unique and some are finished with gem detailing to make a beautiful gift. No matter whom you’re buying for, Flamingo Gifts is sure to have the perfect present.

Enter now for your chance to win!


This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.

10 Responses to Gift central

  1. February 14, 2018 at 10:14 pm
    Lynn B says:

    Beautiful gift.

    Reply
  2. February 15, 2018 at 9:45 am
    Anne says:

    Love these bright gifts, another great find by Candis.

    Reply
  3. February 16, 2018 at 5:44 pm
    KTB says:

    Beautiful for my Mother

    Reply
  4. February 17, 2018 at 8:43 pm
    Gary Foley says:

    Just for Jenny.

    Reply
  5. February 18, 2018 at 6:08 pm
    Val says:

    How exciting it would be to win this

    Reply
  6. February 19, 2018 at 6:35 pm
    Fiona Shepherd says:

    marvellous

    Reply
  7. February 21, 2018 at 4:32 pm
    Carol Smith says:

    Lovely prizes for my birthday drawer.

    Reply
  8. February 26, 2018 at 7:58 am
    Sylvia Strawford says:

    Yes please.

    Reply
  9. March 1, 2018 at 3:12 pm
    Jane says:

    Having recently got a new niece it would be lovely to give her some treats,

    Reply
  10. March 2, 2018 at 8:52 pm
    Linda Hunt says:

    Love to win something like this

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please login or register to leave a comment.

Please wait while we process your request.

Do not refresh or close your window at any time.