Gift central
Flamingo Gifts has a wide selection of goodies, from designer homeware to socks, bath treats and kitchen accessories. We’ve teamed up with them to give away a £150 gift voucher to spend online at flamingogifts.co.uk. Ideal for Mother’s Day treats – from stunning photo frames to jewellery storage and their own range of scented candles to help mum to relax. She’ll love the exquisite Lolita hand-blown and hand-painted glasses – each one is unique and some are finished with gem detailing to make a beautiful gift. No matter whom you’re buying for, Flamingo Gifts is sure to have the perfect present.
Enter now for your chance to win!
Beautiful gift.
Love these bright gifts, another great find by Candis.
Beautiful for my Mother
Just for Jenny.
How exciting it would be to win this
marvellous
Lovely prizes for my birthday drawer.
Yes please.
Having recently got a new niece it would be lovely to give her some treats,
Love to win something like this