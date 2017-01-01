Gold Rush Jewellery
Delicate and detailed, gold is this summer’s on-trend precious metal
WIN! We’ve a pair of these striking handmade 9ct gold-plated lotus flower earrings by Shalke Jewellery to give away worth £160.
Lotus earrings £160; Chakra pendant £115, Sahasrara ring £195 all at shalkejewellery.com
Enter now for your chance to win!
This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.
Leave a Reply
Please login or register to leave a comment.