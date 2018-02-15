Candis

It’s showtime!

42nd Street is the iconic American dream fable of Broadway, featuring the songs 42nd Street, Lullaby of Broadway, We’re in the Money, Shuffle Off to Buffalo, Dames and I Only Have Eyes for You. We’ve five pairs of tickets up for grabs to see the show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane*. With the West End’s biggest cast, it doesn’t get better than this! Sheena Easton plays diva Dorothy Brock, alongside Tom Lister as director Julian Marsh and Clare Halse as overnight sensation Peggy Sawyer. Currently booking until October 2018, you can book now at 42ndstreetmusical.co.uk.

7 Responses to It’s showtime!

  1. February 15, 2018 at 8:09 pm
    John Leach says:

    Not sure how to enter this giveaway. Says enter the missing word below- missing from where?? Can’t see a sentence with a missing word. Help?!

  2. February 17, 2018 at 11:01 pm
    claire says:

    I would love to be able to take my friend who is recovering from cancer to see this – she’s a west end type of lady 🙂

  3. February 18, 2018 at 11:37 am
    Carolyn Wain says:

    Just love the Theatre

  4. February 24, 2018 at 11:14 pm
    Pam Childs says:

    I would love to treat my sister to this.

  5. February 26, 2018 at 1:39 pm
    Lesley Hopwood says:

    Wow!!! What a prize. A theatre lovers dream.

  6. March 10, 2018 at 1:16 pm
    Jeanette says:

    I would love to treat my Hubby to a lovely suprise!

