It’s showtime!
42nd Street is the iconic American dream fable of Broadway, featuring the songs 42nd Street, Lullaby of Broadway, We’re in the Money, Shuffle Off to Buffalo, Dames and I Only Have Eyes for You. We’ve five pairs of tickets up for grabs to see the show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane*. With the West End’s biggest cast, it doesn’t get better than this! Sheena Easton plays diva Dorothy Brock, alongside Tom Lister as director Julian Marsh and Clare Halse as overnight sensation Peggy Sawyer. Currently booking until October 2018, you can book now at 42ndstreetmusical.co.uk.
Enter now for your chance to win!
Not sure how to enter this giveaway. Says enter the missing word below- missing from where?? Can’t see a sentence with a missing word. Help?!
Hi John, our apologies this should be fixed now. Many thanks, Rachel.
I would love to be able to take my friend who is recovering from cancer to see this – she’s a west end type of lady 🙂
Just love the Theatre
I would love to treat my sister to this.
Wow!!! What a prize. A theatre lovers dream.
I would love to treat my Hubby to a lovely suprise!