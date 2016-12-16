Candis

January wish list

Here are some of our favourite products to entice you to treat yourself this month. Enter  and you could win it the whole lot!

Manuka Doctor Drops of Crystal Skincare

Feel great with Beautifying Bi-Phase Oil, Cashmere Touch Serum and Cashmere Touch Cream. manukadoctor.co.uk, £29.99 each

Funky Mug

Add a touch of fun to your morning cuppa with this beautifully designed peacock mug. joebrowns.co.uk, £12.95

Fair Isle Mules

Now that winter’s nipping at your toes, slip into these lambswool slippers with exposed white sheepskin cuffs. celticandco.com, £52

Fuchsia Faceted Crystal Bracelet

Enhance outfits with this bracelet made from sterling silver and 18-carat yellow gold with a pink crystal on a fine trace chain. daviddeyong.co.uk, £34.99

Cotswold Mantel Clock

Time for a change – this clock has a curved convex shape with metallic silver numerals and hands. thomaskentclocks.com, £23

AirCraft Pilot Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Sit down, relax and put your feet up while this handy robot does the work! aircraftvacuums.com, £329

Moroccan Tiles PVC Shoulder Bag

With a colourful design and useful magnetic snap closure, this bag is great for all your daily essentials, or to take on a trip to the January sales! ulsterweavers.com, £18

