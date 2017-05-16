June 2017 wish list Celebrate summer with these bright and cheerful gift ideas. And if you’re feeling lucky why not enter now for the chance to win everything on this page?

Classic British Telephone Guaranteed to brighten any room, this fabulous phone comes with an authentic ring and is compatible with any analogue landline. notonthehighstreet.com, £49.99 Cranes Liqueur Add a splash of this cranberry and blood orange liqueur to Prosecco for a tasty tipple! shop.drinkcranes.co.uk, £15 Exotic silk scarf Soft and silky, this hand-made scarf adds a touch of luxury to your look. famara-online-shop.com, £85 Cranes Liqueur Add a splash of this cranberry and blood orange liqueur to Prosecco for a tasty tipple! shop.drinkcranes.co.uk, £15 Nellie Mimosa Large Massage Aroma Candle Use the melted wax from this candle as a fragrant massage oil. nelliemimosa.co.uk, £15 Baylis and Harding Pink Prosecco Collection This stylish tote bag includes a selection of bath-time treats. lloydspharmacy.co.uk, £45 Natura Bisse, C+C Vitamin Splash Revitalise and hydrate skin with this spritz containing cooling orange extract. johnbellcroyden.co.uk, £37 Vintage hair brushes This collection of brushes would look fabulous on any dressing table. thevintagecosmeticcompany.com, from £6.95 Enter now for your chance to win!

This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.

This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.

This giveaway closes for entry on 30/06/2017