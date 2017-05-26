WIN a ‘The LEGO® Batman Movie’ Merchandise Bundle – out now on Digital Download

The LEGO® Batman movie is available on Digital Download May 30, Bul-ray™ and DVD June 19 and we’re giving you the chance to win an awesome bundle of prizes; including a Stationary Set, Tote Bag, Hoodie, 16GB USB, Tablet Case, Notebook, Reversible Backpack and Beanie Hat!

In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO® Movie” a worldwide phenomenon, the self-described leading man of that ensemble – LEGO® Batman – stars in his own big-screen adventure. But there are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

Enter our competition by Friday 2 June to be in with chance of winning this great prize bundle.

Own The LEGO® Batman Movie on Digital Download May 30, Blu-ray™ and DVD June 19

The LEGO® Batman Movie © 2017 WBEI. All rights reserved.

© 2017 The LEGO® Group

© DC Comics

Giveaway closes for entry on 02/06/2017