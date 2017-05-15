Win a pair of Lotus shoes

We’ve got four pairs of these cool courts from Lotus shoes up for grabs. Worth £49.99, the best-selling Dulcie court shoe is high on style and comfort.

Enter now for your chance to win!

This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.

This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.

This giveaway closes for entry on 30/06/2017