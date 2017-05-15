Candis

Win a pair of Lotus shoes

We’ve got four pairs of these cool courts from Lotus shoes up for grabs. Worth £49.99, the best-selling Dulcie court shoe is high on style and comfort.

Enter now for your chance to win!

This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.

This giveaway closes for entry on 30/06/2017

5 Responses to Lotus shoes

  1. May 15, 2017 at 5:21 pm
    Marion says:

    Love this colourful courts.

    Reply
  2. May 16, 2017 at 6:12 am
    alison veasey says:

    Love shoes!

    Reply
  3. May 16, 2017 at 9:13 am
    Iris Tilley says:

    Love courts The colours gorgeous

    Reply
  4. May 19, 2017 at 8:50 am
    Rachel Ford says:

    These would look great with my mother of the bride outfit!

    Reply
  5. May 19, 2017 at 10:08 am
    Janice Kendall says:

    They look fabulous.

    Reply

