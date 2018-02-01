March 2018 Wish List
Looking for inspirational gift ideas? Here’s our pick of some of the wonderful buys available this March.
Pulse Point Roll-On Perfume
The new way to carry scent, this Chapel Mellifera fragrance wand also eases tension, relaxes the body and revives the senses. Your new handbag essential. £22, shopthechapel.co.uk
Psyche Moc Croc small shopper
A striking accessory for your shopping trips, this versatile Armani Jeans shopper is made from synthetic embossed leather and fully lined. £169.99, psyche.co.uk
Cressida Harte Pink Ombre Brush Set
Get a professional finish when applying make-up with these baby-soft brushes, supplied in a pretty cylinder case. From £55, cressidaharte.com
Lovely Mum Cake
Choose from double chocolate chip, Madeira, lemon drizzle and fruit and each Letterbox Cake arrives in a lovely keepsake tin. £14.99, bakerdays.com
Bean Bag Cushioned Lap Tray in Owls
Perfect for breakfast in bed, this try also a great surface for working and crafting. Choose from a range of designs. £25, bluebadgecompany.co.uk
Geo Glasses
Inspired by modern terrariums, these modern cocktail glasses are made from thick hand-blown glass. £28 (pair), root7.com
Tattinger Brut Prestige Rosé NV
Fabulous fizz with aromas of red fruit, this award-winning delicate salmon-pink Champagne is luxury worth sharing. £50.60, Waitrose and Asda
Leave a Reply
Please login or register to leave a comment.