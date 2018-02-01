March 2018 Wish List

Looking for inspirational gift ideas? Here’s our pick of some of the wonderful buys available this March.

Pulse Point Roll-On Perfume

The new way to carry scent, this Chapel Mellifera fragrance wand also eases tension, relaxes the body and revives the senses. Your new handbag essential. £22, shopthechapel.co.uk

Psyche Moc Croc small shopper

A striking accessory for your shopping trips, this versatile Armani Jeans shopper is made from synthetic embossed leather and fully lined. £169.99, psyche.co.uk

Cressida Harte Pink Ombre Brush Set

Get a professional finish when applying make-up with these baby-soft brushes, supplied in a pretty cylinder case. From £55, cressidaharte.com

Lovely Mum Cake

Choose from double chocolate chip, Madeira, lemon drizzle and fruit and each Letterbox Cake arrives in a lovely keepsake tin. £14.99, bakerdays.com

Bean Bag Cushioned Lap Tray in Owls

Perfect for breakfast in bed, this try also a great surface for working and crafting. Choose from a range of designs. £25, bluebadgecompany.co.uk

Geo Glasses

Inspired by modern terrariums, these modern cocktail glasses are made from thick hand-blown glass. £28 (pair), root7.com

Tattinger Brut Prestige Rosé NV

Fabulous fizz with aromas of red fruit, this award-winning delicate salmon-pink Champagne is luxury worth sharing. £50.60, Waitrose and Asda

