March wish list
We’ve selected our favourite products to ease you into springtime, to treat yourself or for someone special this Mother’s Day. Enter now and you could win the lot!
Beautify Pink Two Drawer Jewellery Organiser
Store your accessories, make-up and jewellery in this faux-leather organiser with soft velvet lining. £12.99, domu.co.uk
Hepburn MK II Digital Radio
This DAB/FM Bluetooth Radio in Emma Bridgewater’s stunning Wallflower pattern makes an ideal gift, or a treat for yourself – just because you love it! emmabridgewater.co.uk and myvq.com
Tall Patina Vases
Add colour to your lounge with bright floral vases in a choice of beautiful shades. £7.20 each, zaliwanaaccessories.co.uk
Multi-Panel Canvas
Customise your favourite snaps to create a timeless keepsake for all the family with this top-quality canvas print. From £35.98, cewe-photoworld.com
Landon Tyler Diffuser in Pink Cashmere
Discover your signature scent with a choice of 12 enticing fragrances – a new perfume for every month! £10, boots.com
Flower Pop Poppies Canvas Tote
Brighten your day with this vibrant bag from a range by artist Sally Mackness. £25, sallymackness.co.uk
Enter now for your chance to win!
This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.
This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.
This giveaway closes on 31/03/2017
Leave a Reply
Please login or register to leave a comment.