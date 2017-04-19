May 2017 wish list
From glam beauty treats to gorgeous practical products May’s inspirational gift ideas are a real steal. Enter now and you could win it all!
Magimix Vision Toaster
Make a statement with this fabulously futuristic glass and aluminium see-through toaster. £145, johnlewis.com
Paparazzi Compact Duo with Crystals
Ideal for your handbag, this holds face powder, lipstick and a mirror. £34, joancollinsbeauty.com
Hayo’u Treat-Rite De-Stress Face Oil and De-Stress Body Oil
Lotus oil, vitamin E, sweet almond oil, karanja oil and calendula lift the spirits. £33 each, hayoumethod.com
Elephant Parade Khloe Kardashian Shopper
This pretty canvas bag is perfect for all your essentials. Plus each bag bought includes a donation towards elephant welfare too. £25, ulsterweavers.com
Gardman Daffodil Bird Feeder
Brighten up your garden with this cast iron bird feeder, which was designed for the Marie Curie Daffodil Campaign. £6.99, homebase.co.uk
Ted Baker MAVIS Case for iPhone 7
With stunning pearls, 3D florals and a flip-back cover with hidden mirror. £34.95, proporta.co.uk
