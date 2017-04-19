Candis

May 2017 wish list

From glam beauty treats to gorgeous practical products May’s inspirational gift ideas are a real steal. Enter now and you could win it all!

Magimix Vision Toaster

Make a statement with this fabulously futuristic glass and aluminium see-through toaster. £145, johnlewis.com

Paparazzi Compact Duo with Crystals

Ideal for your handbag, this holds face powder, lipstick and a mirror. £34, joancollinsbeauty.com

Hayo’u Treat-Rite De-Stress Face Oil and De-Stress Body Oil

Lotus oil, vitamin E, sweet almond oil, karanja oil and calendula lift the spirits. £33 each, hayoumethod.com

Elephant Parade Khloe Kardashian Shopper

This pretty canvas bag is perfect for all your essentials. Plus each bag bought includes a donation towards elephant welfare too. £25, ulsterweavers.com

Gardman Daffodil Bird Feeder 

Brighten up your garden with this cast iron bird feeder, which was designed for the Marie Curie Daffodil Campaign. £6.99, homebase.co.uk

Ted Baker MAVIS Case for iPhone 7

With stunning pearls, 3D florals and a flip-back cover with hidden mirror. £34.95, proporta.co.uk

4 Responses to May 2017 wish list

  April 19, 2017 at 8:09 pm
    Jane says:

    What fabulous prizes

    Reply
  April 19, 2017 at 8:52 pm
    sue rushworth says:

    wow,, what brilliant prizes

    Reply
  April 20, 2017 at 7:03 am
    alison veasey says:

    Wow! a wonderful package to start the month with!

    Reply
  April 20, 2017 at 4:29 pm
    James Nicolson says:

    One for the wife

    Reply

