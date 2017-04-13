Win an Easter bundle of Miffy goodies

Hop into spring with the new Miffy toy range! To celebrate the launch of the new Miffy line in Debenhams, we’ve a fabulous bunny bundle worth over £50 to giveaway.

Making up this lovely prize is a Sensory Miffy, Uncle Pilot and Plane, Daddy and Miffy Figurines as well as Uncle Pilot and Grunty Figurines.

Miffy fans can also enjoy Miffy’s Adventures on Tiny Pop every day at 7:30pm.

Enter by Friday 21 April to be in with a chance of winning this great prize.

(miffyshop.co.uk, miffy.com)

This giveaway is only available to registered users. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway. If you are not a registered then please click here.

Giveaway closes for entry on 19/04/2017