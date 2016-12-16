Candis

Musical Activity Pinky Ponk

This fun-packed Musical Activity Pinky Ponk (goldenbeartoys.com),which is based on the
iconic airship from the much-loved CBeebies show In the Night Garden, is bound to stir any child’s imagination. Two lucky winners will each receive an In the Night Garden Musical Activity Pinky Ponk and an Explore and Learn Musical Activity Table worth £100. The Pinky Ponk comes with three shape-sorting characters; Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy and Makka Pakka. A glowing nose and pull along cord will delight inquisitive toddlers!

This giveaway closes on 31/01/2017

38 Responses to Musical Activity Pinky Ponk

  1. December 16, 2016 at 5:35 pm
    Sue Richardson says:

    I know a little boy who would love that!

    Reply
  2. December 18, 2016 at 1:55 pm
    Val says:

    Would be great for my gradson

    Reply
  3. December 18, 2016 at 2:22 pm
    Patricia Condy says:

    just the job for my grand daughter, she loves The Night Garden

    Reply
  4. December 18, 2016 at 3:45 pm
    Ann Jones says:

    Would love this prize for my twin grandsons

    Reply
  5. December 19, 2016 at 1:28 pm
    alison veasey says:

    Ideal for my grandson!

    Reply
  6. December 23, 2016 at 3:22 pm
    Pauline Hill says:

    LOVE IT FOR MY GRANDSON

    Reply
  7. December 27, 2016 at 2:19 pm
    Sheila Evans says:

    So unusual – lovely gift for grandchild!

    Reply
  8. December 27, 2016 at 7:33 pm
    olgaa carpenter says:

    Perfect for my grandaughter

    Reply
  9. December 28, 2016 at 10:22 am
    Lynn says:

    Excellent for my great nephew.

    Reply
  10. December 28, 2016 at 2:59 pm
    Tessa Brown says:

    New grandson due any minute,would love this 🙂

    Reply
  11. December 28, 2016 at 5:10 pm
    Caroline Gill says:

    A Pinky Ponk…….. Although we spoil them at Christmas time, this looks such a special gift which I’m sure we could make room for at Nanny’s house.

    Reply
  12. December 28, 2016 at 5:30 pm
    Eileen says:

    We have a wonderful great nephew who would be delighted to receive this prize

    Reply
  13. December 28, 2016 at 6:52 pm
    Helen Edwards says:

    My niece would love this!

    Reply
  14. December 28, 2016 at 10:51 pm
    carole denney says:

    My boys abit too old for this but i’m not lol

    Reply
  15. December 29, 2016 at 11:44 am
    Angela says:

    My youngest grand daughter is just coming 1 and she would sit and play with this for hours

    Reply
  16. December 29, 2016 at 1:40 pm
    Liane Amos says:

    My niece would love this

    Reply
  17. December 29, 2016 at 4:53 pm
    Jenny Turner says:

    My little grandson would love this, he lights up when the Night Garden is on.

    Reply
  18. December 29, 2016 at 9:15 pm
    Lynda Sanderson says:

    music is so calming as well as enjoyable

    Reply
  19. December 31, 2016 at 2:47 pm
    helen jones says:

    A first birthday soon would make a lovely present

    Reply
  20. January 2, 2017 at 8:55 am
    Lynne Manton says:

    This would be perfect for my youngest grandson!

    Reply
  21. January 2, 2017 at 11:06 am
    S Edwards says:

    wonderful prizes

    Reply
  22. January 2, 2017 at 11:46 am
    jan johnson says:

    This looks great.

    Reply
  23. January 2, 2017 at 11:54 am
    Michelle smith says:

    Would love to win this for my grandchild

    Reply
  24. January 2, 2017 at 12:09 pm
    Mark Milsom says:

    Perfect for our grand daughter !!

    Reply
  25. January 2, 2017 at 12:16 pm
    Joan Noble says:

    A wonderful gift for the children in my family.

    Reply
  26. January 2, 2017 at 12:22 pm
    Melanie W says:

    My besties’ little boy is In The Night Garden mad, everything has to have Upsy Daisy on it, I would be the best Auntie ever x

    Reply
  27. January 2, 2017 at 12:27 pm
    MARK THOMAS says:

    My little nephew would love this . Thank you

    Reply
  28. January 2, 2017 at 12:48 pm
    CHRISTINE SUTHERLAND says:

    Would love this for my grandson

    Reply
  29. January 2, 2017 at 12:53 pm
    Julie Dore says:

    ideal for leaving at Grannies house for visits!!

    Reply
  30. January 2, 2017 at 2:06 pm
    kim wallace says:

    For Felix who is one in February

    Reply
  31. January 2, 2017 at 4:23 pm
    Sue Bowden says:

    My grandson Loves the Pinky Plonk

    Reply
  32. January 2, 2017 at 6:31 pm
    Denielle Nicol says:

    Great prize for my Godson

    Reply
  33. January 2, 2017 at 6:43 pm
    Lyndsey says:

    love this

    Reply
  34. January 2, 2017 at 8:03 pm
    Anne Bostwick says:

    My little grandson would love this prize.

    Reply
  35. January 2, 2017 at 9:26 pm
    angela evans says:

    i know a little man who would love this

    Reply
  36. January 2, 2017 at 10:22 pm
    Heather Ellis says:

    My little grand daughter would be fascinated by this

    Reply
  37. January 5, 2017 at 9:49 pm
    keiran says:

    Great giveaway

    Reply
  38. January 6, 2017 at 9:10 am
    James McLaughlin says:

    My daughter loves In The Night Garden. Especially Makka Pakka.

    Reply

