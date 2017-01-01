November 2017 Wish List

Looking for inspirational gift ideas? Here’s our pick of some of the wonderful buys available this November.

Christina Jewellery Sterling Silver Bracelet

With its beautiful gilded daisy gold charm with enamel petals, this classic bracelet will look fabulous on any wrist. £65, watchshop.com

Valentino Donna Acqua Eau de Toilette Spray

Envelope yourself in subtle hints of rose, bergamot and vanilla with this exquisitely warm, sensual and unmistakably Italian fragrance. £56.95, 50ml, fragrancedirect.co.uk

Into the Woods Draught Excluder

An ideal housewarming or birthday present, this charming draught excluder features woodland creatures on the front and tartan print on the back. £20, ulsterweavers.com

Emily Bond Pink Dachshund Towel

Fall in love with these cute 100 per cent cotton jacquard bath sheets – perfect to wrap up in after a relaxing soak in the tub. £32, dunelm.com

The Hummingbird Bakery Cookbook

Discover the joys of home baking with a new and extended edition of the classic book by Tarek Malouf. Delicious recipes include Sticky Fig and Pistachio Cupcakes, pies, layer cakes and many more… £17.99, octopusbooks.co.uk

Opihr Oriental Spiced Gin

Made from botanicals, herbs and spices to create the exotic intensity of the Orient, this quality gin is ideal for drinking in front of a roaring log fire. £23, 31Dover.com and supermarkets

Poldark Complete Series 3 on DVD

Sitting comfortably? Re-watch Aiden Turner in action as the handsome Captain Ross Poldark in this captivating historical drama, set in 18th century England. £17.99, amazon.co.uk

