Candis

For tots on the go

We’ve teamed up with OXO to give away three OXO Tot bundles worth £70 each. The collection has been thoughtfully designed with function and fashion front of mind and the new OXO Tot products blend effortlessly with contemporary home interiors and accessories. The practical Roll-Up Bib and Perch Booster Seat make meal times a breeze and you’ll be sure to stay organised when you’re out and about with the On-The-Go Wipe Dispenser with Nappy Pouch.

Enter now for your chance to win!

This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.

This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.

7 Responses to OXO Tot bundles

  1. April 20, 2017 at 1:11 pm
    Jeannette constable says:

    Brilliant for mums on the go. Would love this

    Reply
  2. April 20, 2017 at 2:06 pm
    Tracey Mitchell says:

    I would love to win this for my 2 grandchildren due this summer

    Reply
  3. April 20, 2017 at 4:58 pm
    Julie says:

    Would be great for when I take my granddaughter out

    Reply
  4. April 20, 2017 at 9:30 pm
    val says:

    so useful for my grandson

    Reply
  5. April 23, 2017 at 8:34 pm
    Pam Hubbard says:

    fab

    Reply
  6. April 28, 2017 at 9:54 am
    pauline hill says:

    A PRIZE EVERY MUM WANTS

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please login or register to leave a comment.

Please wait while we process your request.

Do not refresh or close your window at any time.