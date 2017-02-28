Piccolo baby food

To celebrate Piccolo launching in ASDA stores across the UK and the exciting arrival of its delicious new flavours, we’re thrilled to be giving away three months’ worth of nutritious goodness for your little one, as well as a gorgeous tote bag and notebook, worth over £150. Piccolo, the first and only baby food brand to work in partnership with the National Childbirth Trust (NCT), is inspired by the Mediterranean approach to health and well-being and is passionate that children should enjoy the healthiest food from the very start of their weaning journey. Delicious new stage flavours include Spring Vegetables & Chicken with Rice & Tarragon and Sweet Tomato & Ricotta Spaghetti with a pinch of Basil.

Enter now for your chance to win!

This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.

This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.

This giveaway closes on 28/02/2017