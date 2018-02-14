Candis

Pyjama time

There’s nothing better than donning your favourite pyjamas after a long, hard day and finally being able to relax. We’ve teamed up with blackspade.co.uk to offer three sets of luxury pyjamas worth £47.95 each. This two-piece set consists of a long-sleeved top in Powder with round neck and open-shoulder detailing. The blue-check lounge pants have an elasticated waistband, are made from 55% cotton and 45% modal, and are machinewashable at 40°C. Blackspade. co.uk offers great deals on a huge range of lingerie, including plus sizes with free delivery.

Enter now for your chance to win!


This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.

17 Responses to Pyjama time

  1. February 14, 2018 at 4:12 pm
    Joan George says:

    Xxx

    Reply
  2. February 14, 2018 at 10:10 pm
    Lynn B says:

    Love the top that goes with this.

    Reply
  3. February 15, 2018 at 9:42 am
    Anne says:

    Check these beauties out, love them x

    Reply
  4. February 15, 2018 at 11:40 am
    Maria says:

    My daughter would love these x

    Reply
  5. February 15, 2018 at 3:44 pm
    Lynn S says:

    These look lovely for lounging in after a hard day and look trendy enough to receive any friends who might call

    Reply
  6. February 15, 2018 at 4:21 pm
    Eva says:

    I would love to snuggle up in these

    Reply
  7. February 16, 2018 at 4:43 pm
    James Nicolson says:

    The wife would love these

    Reply
  9. February 16, 2018 at 9:08 pm
    Frankie says:

    I would love to feel so snug

    Reply
  10. February 17, 2018 at 1:56 pm
    Denise ashley says:

    My pyjamas are a big part of my wardrobe love them..

    Reply
  11. February 17, 2018 at 5:17 pm
    Audrey gibbons says:

    These look really nice and comfy, hope I win these x

    Reply
  12. February 17, 2018 at 11:07 pm
    claire says:

    can’t beat a good pair of pj’s 🙂

    Reply
  13. February 19, 2018 at 11:02 am
    Stacey says:

    Wonderful pjs to snuggle

    Reply
  14. February 19, 2018 at 6:35 pm
    Fiona Shepherd says:

    handy

    Reply
  15. February 21, 2018 at 4:31 pm
    Carol Smith says:

    I’m never happier than being in my PJ s.

    Reply
  16. February 26, 2018 at 7:56 am
    Sylvia Strawford says:

    Yes please.

    Reply
  17. March 7, 2018 at 5:09 pm
    June Holroyd says:

    It would be heaven to relax in these in the evening.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please login or register to leave a comment.

Please wait while we process your request.

Do not refresh or close your window at any time.