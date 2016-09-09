Revolutionary reading glasses
You shouldn’t need to carry multiple pairs of reading glasses for the different activities you do every day. With Eyejusters (eyejusters.com), you can turn two small, discreet dials that change each lens individually from +0 to +3D whenever you need to change focus. We have three pairs worth up to £79 each to give away, and the lucky winners get to select their own frames from a choice of 17 different styles and colours.
Enter now for your chance to win!
This giveaway has now closed.
This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.
Closes for entry on 31/10/2016
Great prize
My eyes are on the cusp of changing prescription and these would help me focus for near sight when sewing!!
I need new glasses and if I can save some cash by entering this prize as my glasses cost around £200.00
and every little helps a lot
I’d love to own a pair of these Eyejusters Glasses, as im alway’s moaning about my glasses!!! By knowing you can adjust the len’s that is ideal for me..
great idea
fab
These i need to read your pages!
I do need one actually
fix for computer use or dailly use