Candis

Coffee time?

Like leopard print, the mini skirt and boho chic, there are certain trends that always come back in fashion – and filter coffee is no exception. With a contemporary new look, the One Cup Filter Coffee range from family-owned coffee roaster Rombouts includes Original, Italian Style, Colombian and Decaffeinated, to tickle the tastebuds of any coffee lover. What’s more, we’ve three hampers of Rombouts goodies – a range of One Cup Filters, ground coffee, travel mug and luxury biscuits – up for grabs worth £50 each.

Enter now for your chance to win!

This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.

This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.

8 Responses to Rombouts coffee

  1. April 19, 2017 at 3:13 pm
    Carolyn Wain says:

    I love my coffee

    Reply
  2. April 19, 2017 at 8:20 pm
    Jane says:

    A quick and easy way to have a early morning coffee.

    Reply
  3. April 19, 2017 at 8:53 pm
    sue rushworth says:

    fingers crossed

    Reply
  4. April 19, 2017 at 9:45 pm
    Shelagh Metselaar says:

    Rombouts – a nostalgic name in the annals of filter coffee

    Reply
  5. April 20, 2017 at 6:46 am
    Eric Senior says:

    its the highlight of the day a steaming beaker of coffee any time.

    Reply
  6. April 20, 2017 at 7:02 am
    alison veasey says:

    Love Coffee!

    Reply
  7. April 20, 2017 at 4:02 pm
    Sandra Seward says:

    Not seen these in years.
    Loved them then, sure to love them still.

    Reply
  8. April 20, 2017 at 4:31 pm
    James Nicolson says:

    Would love to try

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please login or register to leave a comment.

Please wait while we process your request.

Do not refresh or close your window at any time.