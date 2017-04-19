Coffee time?

Like leopard print, the mini skirt and boho chic, there are certain trends that always come back in fashion – and filter coffee is no exception. With a contemporary new look, the One Cup Filter Coffee range from family-owned coffee roaster Rombouts includes Original, Italian Style, Colombian and Decaffeinated, to tickle the tastebuds of any coffee lover. What’s more, we’ve three hampers of Rombouts goodies – a range of One Cup Filters, ground coffee, travel mug and luxury biscuits – up for grabs worth £50 each.

Enter now for your chance to win!

This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.

This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.