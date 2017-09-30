September 2017 Wish List
We’ve found the prettiest practical gifts around this month if you’re in need of inspiration. And don’t forget you can win everything on this page by clicking Enter. Go on, you’re worth it!
Sakura Silks from Heathcote & Ivory
Enjoy a home spa experience with this hand cream, body lotion and cleansing shower cream with a relaxing and tranquil scent. From £7, heathcote-ivory.com
2018 Family Life Book
Get organised with this week-view 16-month diary with lots of space for planning. £14.99, boxcleverpress.com
Pink Champagne Truffles
Indulge with these luxurious chocolate-shelled truffles made with champagne and strawberry. £10, hotelchocolat.com
Beau Belle Professional Gold Make-Up Brush Pot
This 12-brush travel case is great on the go. £39.95, beaubellebrushes.com
Calvin Klein PVD Rose Plating Joyous Bracelet
Look amazing with this statement bracelet set with Swarovski crystals. £95, watchshop.com
Daydream’s floral bedding
Refresh your bedroom with this bold yet elegant reversible double duvet set. £40, juliancharles.co.uk
Corkcicle Canteen Rose Quartz
Great for hot and cold drinks, this cool canteen is easy-grip with a wide rim for filling. £20, root7.com
