September 2017 Wish List

Sakura Silks from Heathcote & Ivory

Enjoy a home spa experience with this hand cream, body lotion and cleansing shower cream with a relaxing and tranquil scent. From £7, heathcote-ivory.com

2018 Family Life Book

Get organised with this week-view 16-month diary with lots of space for planning. £14.99, boxcleverpress.com

Pink Champagne Truffles

Indulge with these luxurious chocolate-shelled truffles made with champagne and strawberry. £10, hotelchocolat.com

Beau Belle Professional Gold Make-Up Brush Pot

This 12-brush travel case is great on the go. £39.95, beaubellebrushes.com

Calvin Klein PVD Rose Plating Joyous Bracelet

Look amazing with this statement bracelet set with Swarovski crystals. £95, watchshop.com

Daydream’s floral bedding

Refresh your bedroom with this bold yet elegant reversible double duvet set. £40, juliancharles.co.uk

Corkcicle Canteen Rose Quartz

Great for hot and cold drinks, this cool canteen is easy-grip with a wide rim for filling. £20, root7.com

