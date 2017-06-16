Smoothies for all Picked at peak ripeness and freshly frozen within hours, Dole Frozen Fruit is always in season and available all year round. This high-quality frozen fruit is perfect in smoothies and is a tasty way to get more fruit into your diet. We’ve a six-month supply of Dole Frozen Fruit with a fantastic NutriBullet 900 to give away worth over £150. Available from Sainsbury’s and Morrisons at £2.27, there is a huge range to choose from including triple berry, mango and pineapple. Enter now for your chance to win!

This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.

This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.

This giveaway closes for entry on 31/07/2017