Happy 30th birthday Sylvanian Families!

Adventure into 2017 with the Sylvanian Families Treehouse, the perfect holiday destination. You can even take your Chocolate Rabbit Family on all your journeys to keep you company!

To celebrate Sylvanian Families’ 30th birthday in the UK, one lucky winner will receive this Sylvanian Families bundle worth over £70. sylvanianfamilies.net/uk

Please enter by Friday 27 January to be in with a chance of winning this great prize!

This giveaway is only available to registered users. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway. If you are not a registered then please click here.

Giveaway closes for entry on 27/01/2017