The Tegstove is the latest Dragons’ Den sensation from Tegology (tegology.com). The simple-to-use portable gas stove is ideal for campers, outdoor enthusiasts and festival goers, as the unique thermoelectric generator produces electricity while cooking. So,

not only does the Tegstove provide high-performance cooking, but

it can charge mobile phones, cameras and tablets that connect to a standard USB port. With a built-in ignition (no more matches) and adjustable legs, its clever design allows it to fold away, making it portable. We have one Tegstove to give away worth £150.

