Thirsty work

With so many sippy and training cups on the market, it can be hard to find a model that offers your little one the full package. OXO Tot (oxouk.com/tot) has created an exciting new Transitions range, with cups to cover all ages. We’ve two lots of goodies to giveaway worth £75 each, to include a Soft and Hard Spout Transitions Sippy Cup Set, Transitions Straw Cup with Removable Handles and a selection of feeding and weaning tools. Whatever your child’s stage this range will help them soon master the art of grown-up drinking! Enter today to be in with a chance of winning.

Enter now for your chance to win!







This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.





This giveaway closes for entry on 30/09/2017