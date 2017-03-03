Win! UNDER THE LOVE UMBRELLA

This new book by award-winning creative duo, Davina Bell and Allison Colpoys, is a heart-warming celebration of love within a diverse range of families. It’s a story about the wonder of ever-present love and of the joy and comfort that is always with us, wherever we roam in the big, wild world. Who’s under your Love Umbrella?

Whatever you fear, come close my dear

You’re tucked in safe for always here

And I will never not be near

Because of our love umbrella

We’ve four copies of this lovely book up for grabs this week worth £11.99 each, enter by Friday 10 March to be in with a chance of winning.

Giveaway closes for entry on 10/03/2017