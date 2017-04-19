Candis

Update your look

Ranked among the world’s top five, Artistry is the largest-selling premium skincare brand created by Amway. Each year, Artistry creates limited edition collections and this year marks the debut of the Modern Icon Collection – an eight-strong product range of beautiful shades to give you an edgier take on classic spring looks. We have one fabulously elegant collection to give away worth over £150. It includes two sleek Lip Shine Lipsticks, a Highlight Tint, two Shimmer Eye Powder Duos and a Brow Kit. Enter today for your chance to win!

Enter now for your chance to win!

This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.

This giveaway is only open to Candis members who subscribe to the magazine.

This giveaway closes on 31/05/2017

10 Responses to Update your look

  1. April 19, 2017 at 3:15 pm
    Carolyn Wain says:

    My daughter would love to win this

    Reply
  2. April 19, 2017 at 8:53 pm
    sue rushworth says:

    i need all the help i can get

    Reply
  3. April 20, 2017 at 1:14 pm
    Jeannette constable says:

    50yrs old very soon. All help appreciated.

    Reply
  4. April 20, 2017 at 8:27 pm
    Pam Hubbard says:

    fab prize

    Reply
  5. April 21, 2017 at 9:24 am
    Christine Richardson says:

    Lovely products

    Reply
  6. April 24, 2017 at 1:21 pm
    Mrs Paula andrews says:

    A lovely collection of makeup. Would throw out all my old stuff!

    Reply
  7. April 24, 2017 at 8:48 pm
    Laura Matveichuck says:

    I really need new makeup!

    Reply
  8. April 25, 2017 at 11:28 am
    Iris Tilley says:

    My daughter and I can share

    Reply
  9. April 26, 2017 at 2:48 pm
    Jenny Gillett says:

    Approaching 70, would be great to update for a new look.

    Reply
  10. April 28, 2017 at 9:55 am
    pauline hill says:

    MUCH NEEDED

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please login or register to leave a comment.

Please wait while we process your request.

Do not refresh or close your window at any time.