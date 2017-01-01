Win a selection of Valentine’s Day treats from Mr Kipling

Looking for something a little different this Valentine’s Day?

The little cupids over at Mr Kipling have added an extra dollop of love into their cakes by taking some of the nation’s most loved cakes and re-designing them with cute, bespoke messages!

From ‘You’re the Apple of my Pie’ Apple Pies, to ‘Love you Cherry much’ Cherry Bakewells and ‘Batting my lashes at you’ Mini Battenburgs, you can let the Mr. Kipling Limited Edition Valentine’s Day cakes do the talking.

To sweeten up your Valentine’s Day and beyond, we’re giving away a selection of the limited edition Mr Kipling Valentine’s Day collection,

Enter our giveaway by February 17th to be in with a chance of winning this great prize.

This giveaway is only available to registered users. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway. If you are not a registered then please click here.

To find out more about Mr Kipling visit http://www.mrkipling.co.uk/occasions