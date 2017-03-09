Win a Walkers Shortbread Mother’s Day Bundle

Calling all Shortbread lovers!

We’ve teamed up with Walkers Shortbread, producers of the world’s finest shortbread, to offer two lucky readers a Mother’s Day prize bundle worth £25. A perfect gift for a Mum with a sweet tooth, each bundle is brimming with a selection of Walkers Shortbread’s iconic pure butter shortbreads, brand new Chocolate Shortbread range and the touching ‘I Love Mum’ tin. The beautiful gold embossed ‘I Love Mum’ tin is filled with delicious miniature versions of the classic pure butter shortbread shapes. Made using only the finest quality ingredients, these heart-warming miniatures coupled with the eye-catching tartan heart are sure to put a smile on her face.

For more information about Walkers Shortbread: www.walkersshortbread.com

Enter by Friday 17 March to be in with a chance of winning.

Enter by Friday 3 March to be in with a chance of winning a fabulous DVD!

This giveaway is only available to registered users. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway. If you are not a registered then please click here.

Giveaway closes for entry on 17/03/2017