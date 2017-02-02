Win We’re Going on a Bear Hunt DVD

One of the most classic and endearing children’s picture books of recent times comes to life with the DVD release of the charming animated special We’re Going on a Bear Hunt on February 6th. Produced by the makers of the hugely popular The Snowman and The Snowdog and featuring a stellar cast and beautiful animation, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt will enchant fans old and new.

Written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt follows the intrepid adventures of siblings Stan, Katie, Rosie, Max, the baby and Rufus the dog, who decide one day to embark on a search for bears.

The heart-warming special expands the world of the book and features the voices of Olivia Colman, Pam Ferris and Mark Williams as brand new characters Mum, Grandma and Dad. Author Michael Rosen also makes an appearance as the Bear. The film also features a brand new song entitled Me & You specially composed by British singer-songwriter George Ezra.

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt follows the family on their adventure as they come up against a host of obstacles and battle through whirling snowstorms, thick oozing mud and dark forests on their ambitious quest. But when Rosie and Rufus become detached from the rest of the party it looks like bear-hunting might not be such fun after all…

Made with exquisite, hand-drawn animation the film brings the tale to a whole new audience and is set to delight with its story of perseverance, optimism and a love of nature.

