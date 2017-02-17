Win a Stone pendant necklace from Damart

With Valentine’s Day drawing nearer we’ve teamed up with Damart to give away three gorgeous Stone pendant necklaces worth £15 each.

It’s the piece of costume jewellery to enhance your outfit when going out with a loved one, having dinner and seeing friends. Team this on-trend necklace with any look to add a bit of style and dress up. The pendant is made from stone for a lovely quality feel and the baby pink pastel colour brings a nice transition from Winter to Spring and is a lovely look for stepping out in.

damart.co.uk

Enter our giveaway by February 17th to be in with a chance of winning this great prize.

This giveaway is only available to registered users. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway. If you are not a registered then please click here.

Giveaway closes for entry on 17/02/2017