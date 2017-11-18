Candis

Win a Hexbug Battle Ground Tower set

This set contains two remote-control spider robots with infrared technology and we have two sets to giveaway! £55, https://www.hexbug.com

Enter now for your chance to win!


This giveaway is only available to Candis members. Please log in at the top of the screen to enter this giveaway if you are a member. If you are not a member then please click here to find out how to join.

10 Responses to Win a Hexbug Battle Ground Tower set

  1. November 18, 2017 at 10:34 pm
    Sheila Evans says:

    Marcus, my grandson, would love this as a present!

    Reply
  2. November 19, 2017 at 6:03 pm
    IAN CHEYNE says:

    This is my one

    Reply
  3. November 19, 2017 at 9:19 pm
    Linda Cookson says:

    An ideal present for my grandso

    Reply
  4. November 20, 2017 at 6:32 pm
    Peter Davis says:

    My grandsons would love this – they love hexbugs

    Reply
  5. November 20, 2017 at 10:00 pm
    Fiona Shepherd says:

    Wonderful

    Reply
  6. November 21, 2017 at 5:04 pm
    Susan Richardson says:

    With 3 grandsons we could have to take turns to play with this.

    Reply
  7. November 28, 2017 at 7:08 pm
    Kathryn Beer says:

    Love this for two adult male kids in my family…

    Reply
  8. December 3, 2017 at 8:16 am
    Gary Foley says:

    GRANDSONS SAY NO MORE.

    Reply
  9. December 3, 2017 at 10:02 am
    Cristina McDowall says:

    Yes please!

    Reply
  10. December 10, 2017 at 8:54 pm
    Michelle Reeves says:

    My son would love this.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please login or register to leave a comment.

Please wait while we process your request.

Do not refresh or close your window at any time.