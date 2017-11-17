Win a Nikon D3400 DSLR Camera!
Get snap happy!
The new Nikon camera makes it spectacularly easy to shoot high-quality images to share with everyone. From £489.99 https://www.wexphotovideo.com
Enter now for your chance to win!
I have just taken up photography classes and this would be perfect
I would love to win this.
Great prize to capture family photos with.
This would be fantastic for my husband as he loves going for walks and taking pictures. A decent camera would make a big difference!
I would love to win to have decent photos of my family & friends this Christmas
Now is there a debate Canon V Nikon… I do like Nikon
An excellent and well regarded camera that I would love to take photographs with
How great this would be to capture memories of my grandchildren
Two of my three daughters are getting married next year, this would be fantastic to catch those important memories.
Would love to take some photos of my grandchildren
My son has the D3200 Nikon camera and would like the newer version.
Old photographers never die – they just have flashbacks.
CHEESE
Such an awesome camera, would be magic to own one.
Yes please!
Fantastic giveaway. I have tried the rest now it is time to own a Nikon, the best
Perfect to taking pictures of our granddaughter
Would be a fab family camera to create memories
It looks idiot proof so would be ideal for me to take good pictures
Perfect for my nephew who is off travelling soon
Wow
Going on holiday soon. My faithful camera is playing up. This would be perfect!
Lovely
I am hopeless as taking photographs, but this just might make me better!
With my beautiful grandchildren to photograph this is perfect.
my husband is always moaning about getting a new camera this would be a fantastic gift
My family photo’s are really important to me as I have Alzheimers Dementia and these up to date photos would help me remember my loved ones.
Feeling a camera would be sssooo much better then mobile phone picture… fingers x
great prize real wow factor
My husband would love this, great Christmas present
what a lovely camera
This would be perfect for me xxx
My 13 year old son is a keen photographer and currently has a second hand camera – he would be thrilled with this!
Fabulous camera I have want a decent one for ages so fingers crossed