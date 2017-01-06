Handy smartphone apps to help you stick to your new year’s resolutions

It’s that time of year, when people everywhere ditch the booze, chocolates and bad habits for the “new year, new me” outlook on life. But sticking to those resolutions can be tricky with so much temptation around us, so we’ve found some helpful apps that will help to keep you on track!

Remente (remente.com) is a life coach that you can keep with you at all times. This clever app combines psychology with brain and mental training to help you reach your goals and lead a healthier and happier lifestyle, focusing on the importance of both mental and physical well-being. You can track your mood and personal progress, set goals and resolutions and find insightful articles to improve your well-being.

Available on iOS and Android, Premium Membership is also available for £4.17/month

Lifesum (lifesum.com) using tech and psychology, Lifesum creates a tailored plan to help users live a happier, more balanced life. Whether your resolution is to lose weight, build muscle, or just be healthier, Lifesum shows how changing your small, everyday habits can transform your life. It allows you to track your calories, log your meals, set yourself goals and even monitors how much water you drink.

Available on iOS and Android, Gold Membership is also available from £3.99/month

Level (levelmoney.com) if your aim is to better manage and even save money this year, then this is the app for you. Level lets you plan for essentials such as rent and bills, while also allowing you to set a saving target for each month, dedicating a set amount to non-essentials, such as coffees at lunch or shopping trips.

Available on iOS and Android, free

Forest (forestapp.cc) is an app to help you manage your phone addiction. Simply create a list of sites you don’t want to visit for a certain time limit and add them to Forest – every time you try and go on the sites/apps in that time, a virtual tree will grow instead. The less you visit the apps in the set times, the bigger and prettier your tree will get.

Available on iOS and Android, £1.49.