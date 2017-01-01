Candis Lucky Numbers and Candis Hidden Gems February 2017
Don’t miss out on a surprise windfall – check now to see if you’ve won with Candis Member Draws!
Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our new Candis Hidden Gems draw. If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. Scroll down to find out more and check if you’re a winner!
Candis Lucky Numbers
If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190.
Each number here wins a top prize of £2,500
14304153
36525556
43537374
Each number here wins £25
01020871
01051929
01073172
01081430
01134659
01155566
01204748
01235258
01235777
01263657
01414477
01436174
01467080
01597071
02061146
02073144
02093943
02184051
02204247
02247580
02263781
02293336
02314448
02336166
02348081
02356074
02376266
02525463
02566577
02657680
03043082
03071722
03083182
03093455
03122561
03141862
03146976
03244360
03245183
03266175
03304176
03324360
03497076
03505579
03646571
04052240
04072552
04114974
04126567
04133067
04133252
04144576
04154471
04174665
04176065
04192663
04224282
04284371
04287780
04303850
04374963
04546782
04577482
04606180
05063149
05071328
05074182
05074345
05091242
05095979
05097983
05101880
05111927
05132739
05134071
05141575
05142354
05143052
05144973
05145475
05163355
05184549
05233146
05296075
06095156
06233441
06243053
06253544
06254668
06287280
06326468
06465163
07091957
07102759
07183951
07194245
07454860
07565781
07586281
08092526
08101439
08133343
08233367
08375067
08404276
08416169
08445573
09202632
09212743
09255463
09376070
09396881
09496275
09566282
09567983
09667072
10217179
10285262
10313680
10314668
10404144
10415363
10466480
10636977
11212873
11263056
11273435
11287879
11334383
11425375
12141619
12185563
12186671
12196178
12486578
13154756
13185758
13255056
13274865
13314262
13316178
13363764
13384562
13445666
13515659
14154070
14212773
14225079
14325964
15225474
16273342
17364655
17434883
17546677
18196778
18243852
18276979
18293474
18334551
18456383
18557883
18577680
19212931
19232453
19277073
19287081
19295356
19303855
19344164
19364480
19384060
19476775
19536468
19567283
20242871
20313682
20386482
20417281
20485170
20505873
21245276
21283180
21414879
21516880
22256971
22363954
22386273
22565875
23333540
23414765
23426771
24286271
24287778
24293154
24305462
24324171
24497177
24586167
24606172
25294978
25486169
26325267
26456264
26586972
26687683
27384173
28324158
28335476
28385559
28506074
29355468
29465572
29747880
31324662
31384874
31404570
31405254
31415763
31657480
32353746
32356776
32435064
33414978
33416267
33555774
35367173
35586783
36465673
36727780
37386769
37425156
38395358
39425469
39505859
39516175
40415682
40425156
40475258
40536674
43527779
44455963
44506871
44586372
46566578
46586266
46748081
47626482
48516474
48697180
55747779
Candis Hidden Gems
Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our brand new Candis Hidden Gems draw!
Are you a winner? If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190
This month’s Candis Hidden Gem number and the winner of £5000 is:
SP03134271
If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. These will be your original number, plus up to four more with the additional hidden gem letters added that indicate the length of your membership:
TOPAZ = TP
RUBY = RB
SAPPHIRE = SP
EMERALD = EM
Need more information? Read our FAQs at the bottom of this page!
Each number below WINS £50:
TP01063169
TP01135569
TP01376072
TP02031031
TP02091417
TP02193338
TP02273343
TP02324173
TP03051120
TP03365575
TP03626782
TP04132269
TP04142441
TP04153274
TP04222578
TP04364479
TP04434567
TP04444871
TP05072747
TP06304950
TP08313866
TP11123738
TP13286275
TP14212359
TP14324774
TP18267175
TP18425278
TP19252782
TP19305759
TP19324446
TP20225579
TP21264867
TP21556177
TP23334061
TP25384776
TP25556166
TP31486174
TP35385771
TP37464770
TP41496567
TP44525873
TP61717677
RB01025660
RB01042080
RB01294380
RB01344952
RB01383952
RB01507079
RB01515866
RB03041328
RB03284271
RB04253362
RB05152236
RB06121640
RB06414668
RB06647282
RB07095870
RB07263474
RB08102251
RB08182545
RB09165575
RB09485071
RB09596276
RB10354144
RB10517172
RB11264045
RB11414475
RB14214775
RB15163552
RB15287279
RB21283740
RB21687283
RB25404270
RB28636869
RB30597482
RB33637880
RB35516472
RB42465075
RB50516975
RB54607080
SP01046076
SP01206675
SP02072576
SP02224454
SP02293880
SP03053673
SP03054666
SP03124647
SP03236472
SP04124962
SP04265362
SP04317982
SP05133848
SP06254468
SP13394244
SP15353746
SP17283150
SP17666971
SP19213779
SP19485776
SP20264271
SP22253246
SP27365980
SP34364371
SP35667478
SP41535766
SP43446077
SP49505456
SP50576768
EM01022570
EM01133233
EM01133755
EM01246275
EM01465355
EM02091862
EM02113942
EM02126182
EM03094566
EM03336275
EM04094764
EM04283373
EM04436368
EM04455468
EM04475767
EM06134147
EM07385069
EM08182866
EM08273082
EM10122746
EM10173979
EM10174769
EM11194561
EM13325564
EM14246477
EM15374357
EM16217071
EM16387579
EM19202732
EM20333752
EM24394360
EM25383950
EM25515861
EM28436669
EM29436978
EM29575979
EM31585977
EM38445458
EM38616480
EM38628183
EM40465878
Candis Hidden Gems FAQs
I can’t remember my membership number
We can help! Call our Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400.
Where do I get my extra Candis Hidden Gems numbers?
Don’t worry, we will allocate these numbers automatically as your membership is renewed. Your number will be entered in the next available monthly draw.
How do I know what my Candis Hidden Gems numbers are?
In the first year of your membership you have your Candis Lucky Number, which is the same as your membership number.
In the second year of your membership you will have a Topaz Hidden Gems number, which is your membership number with the TP prefix.
In your third year your Ruby number has the RB prefix.
In your fourth year your Sapphire number will be your membership number with the SP prefix.
In the fifth year your Emerald number will be your membership number with the EM prefix
I’ve already been a member for five years, will I get all the extra numbers in one go?
Yes! Your extra numbers will be included from the very first Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw.
I’ve been a member for over five years, why can’t I have more extra numbers?
As a brand new feature for members we think the extra four numbers allowed in the Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw is both an exciting addition and a fair way of rewarding our loyal subscribers without making the numbers system too complicated.
Why do I have to use the Claim Line if I am a winner?
This is so we can verify your claim in order to send you your prize. You can choose to email your claim if [email protected] The Candis Club member draw rules state… Any claim made, either by letter, email or on the Claim Line, must include the entrant’s full name and address and either their winning Candis Lucky Numbers and/or their Candis Hidden Gems number/s. Should these details not correspond with the records held by the Club, then the claim will not be paid.
Help, none of these questions answers my query!
Don’t worry. There are three ways we can help.
1. You can use Live Chat by clicking here to ask your question
2. You can email [email protected]
3. You can call our friendly Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400
