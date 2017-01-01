Candis Lucky Numbers and Candis Hidden Gems February 2017

Don’t miss out on a surprise windfall – check now to see if you’ve won with Candis Member Draws!

Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our new Candis Hidden Gems draw. If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. Scroll down to find out more and check if you’re a winner!

Candis Lucky Numbers

If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190.

Each number here wins a top prize of £2,500

14304153

36525556

43537374

Each number here wins £25

01020871

01051929

Candis Hidden Gems

Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our brand new Candis Hidden Gems draw!

Are you a winner? If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190



This month’s Candis Hidden Gem number and the winner of £5000 is:

SP03134271

If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. These will be your original number, plus up to four more with the additional hidden gem letters added that indicate the length of your membership:

TOPAZ = TP

RUBY = RB

SAPPHIRE = SP

EMERALD = EM

Need more information? Read our FAQs at the bottom of this page!

Each number below WINS £50:

TP01063169

TP01135569

Candis Hidden Gems FAQs

I can’t remember my membership number

We can help! Call our Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400.

Where do I get my extra Candis Hidden Gems numbers?

Don’t worry, we will allocate these numbers automatically as your membership is renewed. Your number will be entered in the next available monthly draw.

How do I know what my Candis Hidden Gems numbers are?

In the first year of your membership you have your Candis Lucky Number, which is the same as your membership number.

In the second year of your membership you will have a Topaz Hidden Gems number, which is your membership number with the TP prefix.

In your third year your Ruby number has the RB prefix.

In your fourth year your Sapphire number will be your membership number with the SP prefix.

In the fifth year your Emerald number will be your membership number with the EM prefix

I’ve already been a member for five years, will I get all the extra numbers in one go?

Yes! Your extra numbers will be included from the very first Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw.

I’ve been a member for over five years, why can’t I have more extra numbers?

As a brand new feature for members we think the extra four numbers allowed in the Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw is both an exciting addition and a fair way of rewarding our loyal subscribers without making the numbers system too complicated.

Why do I have to use the Claim Line if I am a winner?

This is so we can verify your claim in order to send you your prize. You can choose to email your claim if [email protected] The Candis Club member draw rules state… Any claim made, either by letter, email or on the Claim Line, must include the entrant’s full name and address and either their winning Candis Lucky Numbers and/or their Candis Hidden Gems number/s. Should these details not correspond with the records held by the Club, then the claim will not be paid.

Help, none of these questions answers my query!

Don’t worry. There are three ways we can help.

1. You can use Live Chat by clicking here to ask your question

2. You can email [email protected]

3. You can call our friendly Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400