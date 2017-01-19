Candis Lucky Numbers and Candis Hidden Gems January 2017
Don’t miss out on a surprise windfall – check now to see if you’ve won with Candis Member Draws!
Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our new Candis Hidden Gems draw. If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. Scroll down to find out more and check if you’re a winner!
Candis Lucky Numbers
If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190.
Each number here wins a top prize of £2,500
04125164
08182254
17386975
Each number here wins £25
01022562
01044546
01063864
01071047
01073035
01093375
01095270
01101783
01124044
01133755
01172570
01183579
01194760
01205372
01243767
01245657
01254666
01263243
01263375
01363749
01375057
01434553
01497580
02041046
02050739
02051238
02064345
02077183
02077578
02091550
02135060
02142557
02153335
02175881
02184852
02196176
02214046
02242571
02243063
02243355
02284347
02435765
02467678
02484981
02496263
02556781
02596383
02596678
02657075
03041250
03042021
03063951
03073660
03084062
03131630
03135472
03223474
03274446
03275482
03286265
03297280
03325567
03335262
03374360
03385072
03415978
03466072
03516378
04060781
04062949
04083671
04095160
04131865
04182049
04196878
04203870
04225462
04235056
04236768
04243763
04244547
04283252
04305970
04343559
04436773
04465966
04485164
05071337
05074360
05081632
05083556
05133141
05142542
05143944
05144173
05154142
05155363
05212730
05323358
05465382
06073173
06116173
06162574
06202472
06223544
06252982
06274460
06297480
06396973
07085579
07131475
07163343
07165761
07435283
07445283
08091858
08101871
08111238
08113335
08133654
08142261
08182856
08186069
08195378
08306281
09111355
09124071
09133169
09162862
09183553
09222353
09276680
09456378
09555864
10112638
10134181
10154064
10174259
10224355
10266369
10273846
10337081
10355261
10555960
11163449
11193569
11222548
11293249
11293282
11345253
11364850
11367482
11537778
12334253
12475675
12507376
13173575
13323461
13326174
13364060
13447482
13546162
14162444
14205583
14305883
14334561
14456162
14477983
15172881
15174551
15213648
15304773
15417381
15577078
16202156
16505774
16636879
17303976
17325766
17386870
17404850
18215773
18254276
18394861
18545576
19232661
19233347
19263758
19283871
19344063
20243758
20455064
21384041
21545659
22293335
22354372
22355861
22476478
22515565
22587075
23264448
23446278
24295582
24347282
24446176
24465167
24737981
25266574
25284854
25314182
25374457
25435661
27697179
28325278
28486570
29373953
30495166
30526070
30627677
31445970
31455468
31475568
31525455
33416772
34515668
36536176
37445069
38404175
38414976
38596074
38626474
38626971
38636583
39414562
39445558
39474875
40567583
41486366
41576972
41636676
43567580
43768082
44527176
46487780
47516872
48505676
49647183
55636781
55778082
56637480
Candis Hidden Gems
Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our brand new Candis Hidden Gems draw!
Are you a winner? If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190
This month’s Candis Hidden Gem number and the winner of £5000 is:
EM17265665
If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. These will be your original number, plus up to four more with the additional hidden gem letters added that indicate the length of your membership:
TOPAZ = TP
RUBY = RB
SAPPHIRE = SP
EMERALD = EM
Need more information? Read our FAQs at the bottom of this page!
Each number below WINS £50:
TP01020774
TP01145371
TP02122976
TP02145979
TP02164158
TP02173248
TP02304048
TP02507374
TP03114473
TP04051026
TP04075276
TP04122324
TP04156269
TP04242665
TP04406273
TP04434680
TP04495680
TP05073378
TP05105370
TP05717278
TP06205864
TP06237172
TP07154763
TP07164959
TP08095262
TP09103056
TP11414665
TP12144965
TP13384862
TP14157581
TP14245258
TP14326570
TP17414254
TP19323473
TP21597181
TP24545864
TP27365363
TP28305274
TP34404767
TP34425660
TP37415257
TP42447273
RB01072874
RB01081251
RB01081634
RB01106472
RB02114383
RB02203841
RB02415070
RB02697072
RB03052978
RB03386577
RB03506268
RB04131473
RB04203367
RB04294356
RB04516777
RB05378083
RB05485762
RB06204448
RB07476169
RB08127983
RB08375073
RB08485083
RB09303746
RB11464960
RB13265870
RB14466671
RB14586067
RB16284153
RB18206570
RB18373978
RB26317277
RB41586976
RB48717779
SP01021341
SP01112883
SP01216581
SP02084360
SP02116474
SP02124354
SP03326476
SP03435576
SP04121741
SP05134783
SP05135981
SP07236575
SP07425963
SP08173979
SP08394256
SP10214562
SP10374047
SP10396277
SP12384446
SP13307181
SP17587283
SP19233553
SP21495659
SP21565972
SP22314467
SP23285055
SP28415658
SP29465577
SP30404369
SP34374464
SP34545673
SP37647278
SP42457174
SP45698081
EM01111921
EM01283763
EM02037981
EM02205775
EM02215564
EM03154749
EM03256066
EM03337780
EM04053158
EM04447177
EM05364176
EM06242530
EM06416478
EM07202953
EM07283154
EM08135054
EM08136175
EM08185180
EM08465477
EM08495167
EM09121854
EM09434660
EM10365573
EM11174976
EM13305571
EM14327177
EM14404360
EM16183161
EM16314754
EM18253146
EM20343563
EM23353863
EM26385061
EM26417679
EM26517275
EM31376270
EM33616871
EM35517678
EM36467880
EM45627577
EM47516578
Candis Hidden Gems FAQs
I can’t remember my membership number
We can help! Call our Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400.
Where do I get my extra Candis Hidden Gems numbers?
Don’t worry, we will allocate these numbers automatically as your membership is renewed. Your number will be entered in the next available monthly draw.
How do I know what my Candis Hidden Gems numbers are?
In the first year of your membership you have your Candis Lucky Number, which is the same as your membership number.
In the second year of your membership you will have a Topaz Hidden Gems number, which is your membership number with the TP prefix.
In your third year your Ruby number has the RB prefix.
In your fourth year your Sapphire number will be your membership number with the SP prefix.
In the fifth year your Emerald number will be your membership number with the EM prefix
I’ve already been a member for five years, will I get all the extra numbers in one go?
Yes! Your extra numbers will be included from the very first Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw.
I’ve been a member for over five years, why can’t I have more extra numbers?
As a brand new feature for members we think the extra four numbers allowed in the Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw is both an exciting addition and a fair way of rewarding our loyal subscribers without making the numbers system too complicated.
Why do I have to use the Claim Line if I am a winner?
This is so we can verify your claim in order to send you your prize. You can choose to email your claim if you [email protected] The Candis Club member draw rules state… Any claim made, either by letter, email or on the Claim Line, must include the entrant’s full name and address and either their winning Candis Lucky Numbers and/or their Candis Hidden Gems number/s. Should these details not correspond with the records held by the Club, then the claim will not be paid.
Help, none of these questions answers my query!
Don’t worry. There are three ways we can help.
1. You can use Live Chat by clicking here to ask your question
2. You can email your [email protected]
3. You can call our friendly Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400
how do I find out my hidden gems numbers, I have been a Candis member for years but have no record of been given these numbers
Thank you for your comment. I have sent you an email regarding your hidden gems.
Kind Regards
I’ve never won anything and I’ve subscribed for over 12 years lol