Candis Lucky Numbers and Candis Hidden Gems January 2017

Don’t miss out on a surprise windfall – check now to see if you’ve won with Candis Member Draws!

Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our new Candis Hidden Gems draw. If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. Scroll down to find out more and check if you’re a winner!

Candis Lucky Numbers

If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190.

Each number here wins a top prize of £2,500

04125164

08182254

17386975

Each number here wins £25

01022562

01044546

01063864

01071047

01073035

01093375

01095270

01101783

01124044

01133755

01172570

01183579

01194760

01205372

01243767

01245657

01254666

01263243

01263375

01363749

01375057

01434553

01497580

02041046

02050739

02051238

02064345

02077183

02077578

02091550

02135060

02142557

02153335

02175881

02184852

02196176

02214046

02242571

02243063

02243355

02284347

02435765

02467678

02484981

02496263

02556781

02596383

02596678

02657075

03041250

03042021

03063951

03073660

03084062

03131630

03135472

03223474

03274446

03275482

03286265

03297280

03325567

03335262

03374360

03385072

03415978

03466072

03516378

04060781

04062949

04083671

04095160

04131865

04182049

04196878

04203870

04225462

04235056

04236768

04243763

04244547

04283252

04305970

04343559

04436773

04465966

04485164

05071337

05074360

05081632

05083556

05133141

05142542

05143944

05144173

05154142

05155363

05212730

05323358

05465382

06073173

06116173

06162574

06202472

06223544

06252982

06274460

06297480

06396973

07085579

07131475

07163343

07165761

07435283

07445283

08091858

08101871

08111238

08113335

08133654

08142261

08182856

08186069

08195378

08306281

09111355

09124071

09133169

09162862

09183553

09222353

09276680

09456378

09555864

10112638

10134181

10154064

10174259

10224355

10266369

10273846

10337081

10355261

10555960

11163449

11193569

11222548

11293249

11293282

11345253

11364850

11367482

11537778

12334253

12475675

12507376

13173575

13323461

13326174

13364060

13447482

13546162

14162444

14205583

14305883

14334561

14456162

14477983

15172881

15174551

15213648

15304773

15417381

15577078

16202156

16505774

16636879

17303976

17325766

17386870

17404850

18215773

18254276

18394861

18545576

19232661

19233347

19263758

19283871

19344063

20243758

20455064

21384041

21545659

22293335

22354372

22355861

22476478

22515565

22587075

23264448

23446278

24295582

24347282

24446176

24465167

24737981

25266574

25284854

25314182

25374457

25435661

27697179

28325278

28486570

29373953

30495166

30526070

30627677

31445970

31455468

31475568

31525455

33416772

34515668

36536176

37445069

38404175

38414976

38596074

38626474

38626971

38636583

39414562

39445558

39474875

40567583

41486366

41576972

41636676

43567580

43768082

44527176

46487780

47516872

48505676

49647183

55636781

55778082

56637480

Candis Hidden Gems

Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our brand new Candis Hidden Gems draw!

Are you a winner? If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190



This month’s Candis Hidden Gem number and the winner of £5000 is:

EM17265665

If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. These will be your original number, plus up to four more with the additional hidden gem letters added that indicate the length of your membership:

TOPAZ = TP

RUBY = RB

SAPPHIRE = SP

EMERALD = EM

Need more information? Read our FAQs at the bottom of this page!

Each number below WINS £50:

TP01020774

TP01145371

TP02122976

TP02145979

TP02164158

TP02173248

TP02304048

TP02507374

TP03114473

TP04051026

TP04075276

TP04122324

TP04156269

TP04242665

TP04406273

TP04434680

TP04495680

TP05073378

TP05105370

TP05717278

TP06205864

TP06237172

TP07154763

TP07164959

TP08095262

TP09103056

TP11414665

TP12144965

TP13384862

TP14157581

TP14245258

TP14326570

TP17414254

TP19323473

TP21597181

TP24545864

TP27365363

TP28305274

TP34404767

TP34425660

TP37415257

TP42447273

RB01072874

RB01081251

RB01081634

RB01106472

RB02114383

RB02203841

RB02415070

RB02697072

RB03052978

RB03386577

RB03506268

RB04131473

RB04203367

RB04294356

RB04516777

RB05378083

RB05485762

RB06204448

RB07476169

RB08127983

RB08375073

RB08485083

RB09303746

RB11464960

RB13265870

RB14466671

RB14586067

RB16284153

RB18206570

RB18373978

RB26317277

RB41586976

RB48717779

SP01021341

SP01112883

SP01216581

SP02084360

SP02116474

SP02124354

SP03326476

SP03435576

SP04121741

SP05134783

SP05135981

SP07236575

SP07425963

SP08173979

SP08394256

SP10214562

SP10374047

SP10396277

SP12384446

SP13307181

SP17587283

SP19233553

SP21495659

SP21565972

SP22314467

SP23285055

SP28415658

SP29465577

SP30404369

SP34374464

SP34545673

SP37647278

SP42457174

SP45698081

EM01111921

EM01283763

EM02037981

EM02205775

EM02215564

EM03154749

EM03256066

EM03337780

EM04053158

EM04447177

EM05364176

EM06242530

EM06416478

EM07202953

EM07283154

EM08135054

EM08136175

EM08185180

EM08465477

EM08495167

EM09121854

EM09434660

EM10365573

EM11174976

EM13305571

EM14327177

EM14404360

EM16183161

EM16314754

EM18253146

EM20343563

EM23353863

EM26385061

EM26417679

EM26517275

EM31376270

EM33616871

EM35517678

EM36467880

EM45627577

EM47516578

Candis Hidden Gems FAQs

I can’t remember my membership number

We can help! Call our Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400.

Where do I get my extra Candis Hidden Gems numbers?

Don’t worry, we will allocate these numbers automatically as your membership is renewed. Your number will be entered in the next available monthly draw.

How do I know what my Candis Hidden Gems numbers are?

In the first year of your membership you have your Candis Lucky Number, which is the same as your membership number.

In the second year of your membership you will have a Topaz Hidden Gems number, which is your membership number with the TP prefix.

In your third year your Ruby number has the RB prefix.

In your fourth year your Sapphire number will be your membership number with the SP prefix.

In the fifth year your Emerald number will be your membership number with the EM prefix

I’ve already been a member for five years, will I get all the extra numbers in one go?

Yes! Your extra numbers will be included from the very first Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw.

I’ve been a member for over five years, why can’t I have more extra numbers?

As a brand new feature for members we think the extra four numbers allowed in the Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw is both an exciting addition and a fair way of rewarding our loyal subscribers without making the numbers system too complicated.

Why do I have to use the Claim Line if I am a winner?

This is so we can verify your claim in order to send you your prize. You can choose to email your claim if you [email protected] The Candis Club member draw rules state… Any claim made, either by letter, email or on the Claim Line, must include the entrant’s full name and address and either their winning Candis Lucky Numbers and/or their Candis Hidden Gems number/s. Should these details not correspond with the records held by the Club, then the claim will not be paid.

Help, none of these questions answers my query!

Don’t worry. There are three ways we can help.

1. You can use Live Chat by clicking here to ask your question

2. You can email your [email protected]

3. You can call our friendly Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400