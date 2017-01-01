Candis Lucky Numbers and Candis Hidden Gems July 2017
Don’t miss out on a surprise windfall – check now to see if you’ve won with Candis Member Draws!
Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our new Candis Hidden Gems draw. If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. Scroll down to find out more and check if you’re a winner!
Candis Lucky Numbers
If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190.
Each number here wins a top prize of £2,500
04173738
04293032
20266578
Each number here wins £25
01022376
01031767
01042951
01054364
01056478
01102565
01117174
01122563
01133558
01155365
01172654
01222575
01465571
01525662
02034983
02040517
02044950
02053241
02054468
02061950
02091657
02094471
02104980
02112252
02154581
02183646
02202168
02205963
02213551
02223547
02242639
02286981
02294382
02507680
02545960
02757778
03053357
03062667
03091060
03163142
03164162
03193040
03266071
03285782
03304651
03317174
03325677
03364546
03434655
03445357
03667274
04053469
04057380
04101381
04103840
04106869
04113883
04152628
04162461
04165161
04202840
04222879
04252752
04253258
04303376
04343950
04375068
04396883
04405466
04414971
04436163
04526271
04545576
05061170
05067683
05074074
05075577
05081963
05112357
05134781
05142170
05172752
05173363
05174364
05182537
05182562
05185661
05192878
05212876
05222876
05256873
05425467
05556667
06082237
06112140
06114773
06132260
06214961
06234145
06253942
06283161
06293664
06315282
06385559
06435263
06525571
06525681
07083674
07152852
07215368
07256478
07283660
07323336
07435882
07456282
08151648
08175877
08202235
08236466
08254361
08335155
08344052
08355455
09102057
09115260
09123080
09171832
09277483
09314151
10146480
10162662
10164661
10172326
10174149
10182077
10183665
10184083
10206170
10213879
10243378
10373947
10374458
11144755
11152249
11182562
11185463
11205559
11213866
11263241
11293373
11414653
12193682
12344251
12526270
13305077
13314583
13354379
14304559
14384851
14395559
14737780
15165178
15254048
15262742
16184563
16324151
16355557
16506773
16507481
17202952
17234781
17243252
17244549
17405083
18204565
18223472
18225681
18254045
18264558
18264749
18293945
18296970
18324463
18394041
18567180
19235568
19294059
19363960
19464978
19485556
19486171
19486182
20275053
20337180
20667380
21254757
21295060
21303152
21415968
22242731
22243383
22265376
22374378
23273141
23434962
23596272
24303479
24434879
24446076
24466970
24515362
25303648
25343863
25374879
25547173
26467579
26486366
27425461
27576582
28415275
29323581
29354060
30354044
30395380
30414982
30497683
31333658
31365058
31385967
34385272
35454766
35576680
37485564
37516669
37546975
37566372
38446970
38565768
38627076
39486567
40425156
46556268
48537173
48606769
50525976
54717782
54737476
55586470
59657080
67687383
Candis Hidden Gems
Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our brand new Candis Hidden Gems draw!
Are you a winner? If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190
This month’s Candis Hidden Gem number and the winner of £5000 is:
EM09293143
If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. These will be your original number, plus up to four more with the additional hidden gem letters added that indicate the length of your membership:
TOPAZ = TP
RUBY = RB
SAPPHIRE = SP
EMERALD = EM
Need more information? Read our FAQs at the bottom of this page!
Each number below WINS £50:
TP01021930
TP01195869
TP01202657
TP01205874
TP01324567
TP01404378
TP02107682
TP02111352
TP02234370
TP03070962
TP03264550
TP03276383
TP03397583
TP05071668
TP05104177
TP05163642
TP07244878
TP08111238
TP10121848
TP12186063
TP13237378
TP13565772
TP14152839
TP14203340
TP14203658
TP15467882
TP18235356
TP22324578
TP23415967
TP24284476
TP25263777
TP27395255
TP38445355
TP38768183
TP54555769
RB01184772
RB01192744
RB02062026
RB02186578
RB02262840
RB02376877
RB04164353
RB04255081
RB04386578
RB05243276
RB06163964
RB07495357
RB09131951
RB10304261
RB11374464
RB12154244
RB17475874
RB19355477
RB20505873
RB21546682
RB23263275
RB28525569
RB28676870
RB37597778
RB39425056
RB39456583
SP01051669
SP01112672
SP01193649
SP01284763
SP02265657
SP02597383
SP03055360
SP03123346
SP03174763
SP03183950
SP03436367
SP04184964
SP04347477
SP04394967
SP05162526
SP06071939
SP06121566
SP06323461
SP06486083
SP07324554
SP07445265
SP08264978
SP08324445
SP12224962
SP13154166
SP13334051
SP14355661
SP15175766
SP16626681
SP18255774
SP18557481
SP19215281
SP19293460
SP19576975
SP22246983
SP24567276
SP25335162
SP27364277
SP30315664
SP30666873
SP44546083
SP47647580
SP55585976
SP57607482
SP65707576
EM01065370
EM01091837
EM01294661
EM01437173
EM01557382
EM02071733
EM02084951
EM02101117
EM02173337
EM02175057
EM03051619
EM03064374
EM03256370
EM04072979
EM04161952
EM04162836
EM04182175
EM04195562
EM04202549
EM05071031
EM06085860
EM06182227
EM06447682
EM06537683
EM08112154
EM09101641
EM11293065
EM11364253
EM12384959
EM12417980
EM13172941
EM13334053
EM13334565
EM18217576
EM18374358
EM19575860
EM20224662
EM20364551
EM24335882
EM32405481
EM33396474
EM37447276
EM39505876
EM42456182
Candis Hidden Gems FAQs
I can’t remember my membership number
We can help! Call our Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400.
Where do I get my extra Candis Hidden Gems numbers?
Don’t worry, we will allocate these numbers automatically as your membership is renewed. Your number will be entered in the next available monthly draw.
How do I know what my Candis Hidden Gems numbers are?
In the first year of your membership you have your Candis Lucky Number, which is the same as your membership number.
In the second year of your membership you will have a Topaz Hidden Gems number, which is your membership number with the TP prefix.
In your third year your Ruby number has the RB prefix.
In your fourth year your Sapphire number will be your membership number with the SP prefix.
In the fifth year your Emerald number will be your membership number with the EM prefix
I’ve already been a member for five years, will I get all the extra numbers in one go?
Yes! Your extra numbers will be included from the very first Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw.
I’ve been a member for over five years, why can’t I have more extra numbers?
As a brand new feature for members we think the extra four numbers allowed in the Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw is both an exciting addition and a fair way of rewarding our loyal subscribers without making the numbers system too complicated.
Why do I have to use the Claim Line if I am a winner?
This is so we can verify your claim in order to send you your prize. You can choose to email your [email protected] The Candis Club member draw rules state… Any claim made, either by letter, email or on the Claim Line, must include the entrant’s full name and address and either their winning Candis Lucky Numbers and/or their Candis Hidden Gems number/s. Should these details not correspond with the records held by the Club, then the claim will not be paid.
Help, none of these questions answers my query!
Don’t worry. There are three ways we can help.
1. You can use Live Chat by clicking here to ask your question
2. You [email protected]
3. You can call our friendly Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400
Leave a Reply
Please login or register to leave a comment.