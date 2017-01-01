Candis Lucky Numbers and Candis Hidden Gems July 2017

Don’t miss out on a surprise windfall – check now to see if you’ve won with Candis Member Draws!

Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our new Candis Hidden Gems draw. If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. Scroll down to find out more and check if you’re a winner!

Candis Lucky Numbers

If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190.

Each number here wins a top prize of £2,500

04173738

04293032

20266578

Each number here wins £25

01022376

01031767

01042951

01054364

01056478

01102565

01117174

01122563

01133558

01155365

01172654

01222575

01465571

01525662

02034983

02040517

02044950

02053241

02054468

02061950

02091657

02094471

02104980

02112252

02154581

02183646

02202168

02205963

02213551

02223547

02242639

02286981

02294382

02507680

02545960

02757778

03053357

03062667

03091060

03163142

03164162

03193040

03266071

03285782

03304651

03317174

03325677

03364546

03434655

03445357

03667274

04053469

04057380

04101381

04103840

04106869

04113883

04152628

04162461

04165161

04202840

04222879

04252752

04253258

04303376

04343950

04375068

04396883

04405466

04414971

04436163

04526271

04545576

05061170

05067683

05074074

05075577

05081963

05112357

05134781

05142170

05172752

05173363

05174364

05182537

05182562

05185661

05192878

05212876

05222876

05256873

05425467

05556667

06082237

06112140

06114773

06132260

06214961

06234145

06253942

06283161

06293664

06315282

06385559

06435263

06525571

06525681

07083674

07152852

07215368

07256478

07283660

07323336

07435882

07456282

08151648

08175877

08202235

08236466

08254361

08335155

08344052

08355455

09102057

09115260

09123080

09171832

09277483

09314151

10146480

10162662

10164661

10172326

10174149

10182077

10183665

10184083

10206170

10213879

10243378

10373947

10374458

11144755

11152249

11182562

11185463

11205559

11213866

11263241

11293373

11414653

12193682

12344251

12526270

13305077

13314583

13354379

14304559

14384851

14395559

14737780

15165178

15254048

15262742

16184563

16324151

16355557

16506773

16507481

17202952

17234781

17243252

17244549

17405083

18204565

18223472

18225681

18254045

18264558

18264749

18293945

18296970

18324463

18394041

18567180

19235568

19294059

19363960

19464978

19485556

19486171

19486182

20275053

20337180

20667380

21254757

21295060

21303152

21415968

22242731

22243383

22265376

22374378

23273141

23434962

23596272

24303479

24434879

24446076

24466970

24515362

25303648

25343863

25374879

25547173

26467579

26486366

27425461

27576582

28415275

29323581

29354060

30354044

30395380

30414982

30497683

31333658

31365058

31385967

34385272

35454766

35576680

37485564

37516669

37546975

37566372

38446970

38565768

38627076

39486567

40425156

46556268

48537173

48606769

50525976

54717782

54737476

55586470

59657080

67687383

Candis Hidden Gems

Loyal members can now win up to £5,000 in our brand new Candis Hidden Gems draw!

Are you a winner? If your number is below claim your prize by calling 0844 545 8190



This month’s Candis Hidden Gem number and the winner of £5000 is:

EM09293143

If you’ve been a Candis subscriber for over 12 months you will be awarded an extra number for each additional year of your membership up to five in total. These will be your original number, plus up to four more with the additional hidden gem letters added that indicate the length of your membership:

TOPAZ = TP

RUBY = RB

SAPPHIRE = SP

EMERALD = EM

Need more information? Read our FAQs at the bottom of this page!

Each number below WINS £50:

TP01021930

TP01195869

TP01202657

TP01205874

TP01324567

TP01404378

TP02107682

TP02111352

TP02234370

TP03070962

TP03264550

TP03276383

TP03397583

TP05071668

TP05104177

TP05163642

TP07244878

TP08111238

TP10121848

TP12186063

TP13237378

TP13565772

TP14152839

TP14203340

TP14203658

TP15467882

TP18235356

TP22324578

TP23415967

TP24284476

TP25263777

TP27395255

TP38445355

TP38768183

TP54555769

RB01184772

RB01192744

RB02062026

RB02186578

RB02262840

RB02376877

RB04164353

RB04255081

RB04386578

RB05243276

RB06163964

RB07495357

RB09131951

RB10304261

RB11374464

RB12154244

RB17475874

RB19355477

RB20505873

RB21546682

RB23263275

RB28525569

RB28676870

RB37597778

RB39425056

RB39456583

SP01051669

SP01112672

SP01193649

SP01284763

SP02265657

SP02597383

SP03055360

SP03123346

SP03174763

SP03183950

SP03436367

SP04184964

SP04347477

SP04394967

SP05162526

SP06071939

SP06121566

SP06323461

SP06486083

SP07324554

SP07445265

SP08264978

SP08324445

SP12224962

SP13154166

SP13334051

SP14355661

SP15175766

SP16626681

SP18255774

SP18557481

SP19215281

SP19293460

SP19576975

SP22246983

SP24567276

SP25335162

SP27364277

SP30315664

SP30666873

SP44546083

SP47647580

SP55585976

SP57607482

SP65707576

EM01065370

EM01091837

EM01294661

EM01437173

EM01557382

EM02071733

EM02084951

EM02101117

EM02173337

EM02175057

EM03051619

EM03064374

EM03256370

EM04072979

EM04161952

EM04162836

EM04182175

EM04195562

EM04202549

EM05071031

EM06085860

EM06182227

EM06447682

EM06537683

EM08112154

EM09101641

EM11293065

EM11364253

EM12384959

EM12417980

EM13172941

EM13334053

EM13334565

EM18217576

EM18374358

EM19575860

EM20224662

EM20364551

EM24335882

EM32405481

EM33396474

EM37447276

EM39505876

EM42456182

Candis Hidden Gems FAQs

I can’t remember my membership number

We can help! Call our Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400.

Where do I get my extra Candis Hidden Gems numbers?

Don’t worry, we will allocate these numbers automatically as your membership is renewed. Your number will be entered in the next available monthly draw.

How do I know what my Candis Hidden Gems numbers are?

In the first year of your membership you have your Candis Lucky Number, which is the same as your membership number.

In the second year of your membership you will have a Topaz Hidden Gems number, which is your membership number with the TP prefix.

In your third year your Ruby number has the RB prefix.

In your fourth year your Sapphire number will be your membership number with the SP prefix.

In the fifth year your Emerald number will be your membership number with the EM prefix

I’ve already been a member for five years, will I get all the extra numbers in one go?

Yes! Your extra numbers will be included from the very first Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw.

I’ve been a member for over five years, why can’t I have more extra numbers?

As a brand new feature for members we think the extra four numbers allowed in the Candis Hidden Gems loyalty draw is both an exciting addition and a fair way of rewarding our loyal subscribers without making the numbers system too complicated.

Why do I have to use the Claim Line if I am a winner?

This is so we can verify your claim in order to send you your prize. You can choose to email your [email protected] The Candis Club member draw rules state… Any claim made, either by letter, email or on the Claim Line, must include the entrant’s full name and address and either their winning Candis Lucky Numbers and/or their Candis Hidden Gems number/s. Should these details not correspond with the records held by the Club, then the claim will not be paid.

Help, none of these questions answers my query!

Don’t worry. There are three ways we can help.

1. You can use Live Chat by clicking here to ask your question

2. You [email protected]

3. You can call our friendly Customer Relations Team on 0800 814 5400