Cool Catalonia

From sparkling seas to rolling hills and ordered vineyards, Catalonia has an incredibly rich variety of landscapes, and travelling by train is a great way to see it all.

From your four-star beachside hotel on the Costa Dorada there are local train lines that pass through unspoilt countryside, pretty villages and spectacular landscapes of olive groves and almond trees. You use three of these lines to enjoy guided walks in the Priorat wine region, the impressive Prades Mountains and along the glorious coastline. Every walk has a story to tell – from the Spanish Civil War and the Battle of the Ebro to St George and the dragon, pirates and smugglers of yesteryear. You can also take a train to discover cosmopolitan Barcelona or the Roman city of Tarragona on this fabulous eight-day break.

Price per person includes

– Departing on 11 October 2017 and 14 March 2018

– Return flights to Barcelona or Reus from a wide selection of UK airports

– Seven nights four-star half-board hotel accommodation in Coma Ruga

– Three fully guided walks

– Rail fares and transfers to walks

– Exclusive to Candis Club members: £20 M&S vouchers for each person travelling

– Services of a resort representative

– Direct flights from 16 UK airports

