FREE Sterling silver pendant

Treat yourself to this timeless piece of silver jewellery, free for every reader

FREE GIFT WORTH £34.99*

This beautiful sterling silver necklace with its delicate crystal will add a touch of sparkle to any outfit. Combining an elegant 18-inch chain with a twinkling cubic zirconia crystal, this timeless classic is an essential item for your jewellery box and can be worn for any occasion.

Add the finishing touches to that sophisticated cocktail dress or a subtle element of shine to an everyday look – anything is possible with this perfect accessory.

It’s free for every reader, all you have to do is pay the £4.99 postage fee. There’s also the option for you to complete this beautiful set with the additional purchases of a matching ring and stud earrings, all at special prices for Candis readers.

OFFER 1

Stud earrings

These beautiful sterling silver stud earrings feature delicate zirconia crystals set in a classic four-claw stud mount to add the finishing touches to your outfit. £9.99

OFFER 2

Sterling silver ring

This stunning ring is displayed in a delicate six-claw setting and features a glistening zirconia crystal. Available in sizes J to R to ensure a secure fit. £29.99

HOW TO ORDER

ONLINE Go to jewellerybank.co.uk/candis-magazine and quote code CAN16F in the promotion box provided at the check-out page. If you would like any help ordering on the Jewellery Bank website, call the Candis customer relations team on 0800 814 5400.

POST Send the completed form you see below, enclosing the correct payment for postage, and send to Jewellery Bank, Sedgepaul Online Ltd, 1 Reedmace Close, Worsley, Manchester M28 7FX.

PHONE 0800 814 5400

See the entire range at jewellerybank.co.uk

Terms and conditions One application per reader. Correct payment for the free sterling silver pendant £4.99 postage. No loose stamps or coins accepted. Not to be used in conjunction with any other o er. Please allow 28 days from receipt of order for delivery. Closing date 28 February 2017. Open to UK residents only. Promoter: Jewellery Bank, Sedgepaul Online Ltd, 1 Reedmace Close, Worsley, Manchester M28 7F.