SUMMER SCARF

Treat yourself to this beautiful scarf, free for every reader worth £18.99

Versatile and ideal for the summer season, this oversized, lightweight crinkle-style scarf can be worn as a wrap, scarf or sarong. It complements any outfit and is perfect

for every possible occasion, from a gentle stroll in the park to an elaborate cocktail party. Take your pick between a choice of three beautiful colours – Teal, Ivory or Blush – or why not purchase one in every colour? Additional scarves, or a lovely compact mirror are available at the special price of just £6.99 each.

COMPACT MIRROR – Why not add this handy pocket mirror for £6.99?

HOW TO ORDER

ONLINE at jewellerybank.co.uk and quote CAN16H in the promotion box at the checkout page PHONE 0800 814 5400

POST Complete the form you see below, ticking the colour scarf you would like. Enclose the correct payment and post to Sedgepaul Online Ltd, 1 Reedmace Close, Worsley, Manchester M28 7FX

Terms & conditions: One application per reader. Correct payment for the free scarf £4.99 postage. No loose stamps or coins accepted. Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer. Please allow 28 days from receipt of order for delivery. Closing date 31 July 2017. Open to UK residents only. Promoter: Sedgepaul Online Ltd, 1 Reedmace Close, Worsley, Manchester, M28 7FX