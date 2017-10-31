Helen É Varnish & emery boards

Treat your nails to a lick of colour and some TLC, free for every reader

Perfect nails add the finishing touch to any outfit and a splash of this season’s must-have colours. As well as conditioning the nails, Nail Power by Helen É Cosmetics is a hard-wearing, varnish that provides a super glossy finish in a flash. Available in 14 pretty, vibrant and sultry shades, you can get your hands on a bottle in the colour of your choice for just £2.50 postage. To complete your treat, we are also including two disposable double-sided emery boards for the perfect salon finish.

When you log on to choose your free nail polish, you can also freshen up your make-up bag with Helen É Cosmetics’ exclusive additional offer for Candis readers. Choose any three eye, lip or nail cosmetic items and pay £12 plus £2.50 postage. You’ll be spoilt for choice with Helen É’s wide range of eye shadows, mascaras, lipsticks, glosses, nail colours and more

(offer excludes compacts,

make-up sets, Beauty Cubes,

tools and accessories).

HOW TO ORDER

ONLINE at helen-e.com

To claim your free nail polish and emery boards only:

Step 1: Browse the website to choose your free nail polish

shade and emery boards

Step 2: Enter voucher code CANDIS1015 at the checkout

To claim your free nail polish and purchase three nail, lip, eye products for £12:

Step 1: Browse the website and select your qualifying products from the nails, lips and eye categories

Step 2: Browse the website and select your free nail polish shade and emery boards

Step 3: Enter voucher code CANDIS414A

Terms and conditions: Postage costs £2.50. Offer ends 31 October 2017. Open to UK readers. Please allow up to 28 days for delivery. An alternative shade of nail polish may be sent due to high demand for any one shade